PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro's interior minister says at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the western city of Cetinje.

The shooter, who was on the run, also seriously wounded four people, said minister Danilo Saranovic at a news conference. He said that “at this moment, we are focused on arresting him.”

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — An armed man killed at least four people and wounded four others on Wednesday in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje, police and local media said. The shooter was on the run.

Police dispatched special troops to search for the attacker in Cetinje, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the capital, Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified him only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.

Police said there were at least four fatalities while the state RTCG television and other Montenegrin media reported that seven people were killed and that the shooting followed a bar brawl.

Montenegro’s Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said “a number of people were killed,” including the bar owner and his family members, as well as the shooter's family members — but did not give a definitive death toll.