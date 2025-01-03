All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 3, 2025

An Arizona prisoner is asking to be executed sooner than the state wants

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row prisoner asked the state’s highest court to skip legal formalities and schedule his execution earlier than authorities were aiming for, pushing as he had in the past to have his death sentence carried out.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row prisoner asked the state’s highest court to skip legal formalities and schedule his execution earlier than authorities were aiming for, pushing as he had in the past to have his death sentence carried out.

Aaron Brian Gunches' execution would mark a resumption of Arizona’s use of the death penalty after a two-year pause while it reviewed its procedures.

In a handwritten court filing this week, Gunches asked the state Supreme Court to schedule his execution for mid-February for his murder conviction in the 2002 killing of Ted Price.

Gunches, who isn’t a lawyer but is representing himself, said his death sentence is “long overdue” and that the state was dragging its feet in asking the court for a legal briefing schedule leading up to the execution.

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office, which is seeking Gunches’ execution, said a briefing schedule is needed to ensure corrections officials can meet execution requirements, such as testing for the pentobarbital that will be used for his lethal injection.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two years ago, Gunches asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue his execution warrant, saying justice could be served and the victim’s families could get closure.

Gunches had been set to be put to death in April 2023. But Gov. Katie Hobbs' office said the state wasn’t prepared to enforce the death penalty because it lacked staff with expertise to carry out executions.

Hobbs, a Democrat, had promised not to carry out any executions until there was confidence the state can do so without violating any laws. The review Hobbs had ordered effectively ended in November when she dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to head the review.

Gunches pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, near the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Arizona, which has 111 prisoners on death row, last carried out three executions in 2022 following a nearly eight-year hiatus brought on by criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining drugs for execution.

Since then, the state has been criticized for taking too long to insert an IV for lethal injection into a condemned prisoner.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 3
The French Quarter's metal barriers were gone on New Year's,...
WorldJan. 3
Judge sets Trump's sentencing in hush money case for Jan. 10...
WorldJan. 3
New York governor to push for expanded mental health laws, c...
WorldJan. 3
Questions remain about soldier's motive in Cybertruck explos...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mother and son given lengthy prison terms for their roles in the killings of 8 Ohio family members
WorldJan. 3
Mother and son given lengthy prison terms for their roles in the killings of 8 Ohio family members
New Majority Leader Thune kicks off Senate session with pledge to preserve filibuster
WorldJan. 3
New Majority Leader Thune kicks off Senate session with pledge to preserve filibuster
New Orleans attack and Vegas explosion highlight extremist violence by active military and veterans
WorldJan. 3
New Orleans attack and Vegas explosion highlight extremist violence by active military and veterans
What to know about Apple's $95 million settlement of the snooping Siri case
WorldJan. 3
What to know about Apple's $95 million settlement of the snooping Siri case
How drinking alcohol can affect your health
WorldJan. 3
How drinking alcohol can affect your health
Why Apple TV+ is offering a free weekend of binge-watching
WorldJan. 3
Why Apple TV+ is offering a free weekend of binge-watching
A double dose of nasty winter is about to smack much of the US with snow, ice and biting cold
WorldJan. 3
A double dose of nasty winter is about to smack much of the US with snow, ice and biting cold
PHOTO COLLECTION: Darts Fans
WorldJan. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Darts Fans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy