WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It’s a reality show about a loving couple waiting to welcome their new arrival, watched by thousands of ardent fans. But the stars of Royal Cam, now in its 10th season, aren’t socialites or hopefuls in love but northern royal albatrosses — majestic New Zealand seabirds with 10-foot (3-meter) wingspans.

The 24-hour livestream of the birds’ breeding season at Taiaroa Head — a rugged headland on New Zealand’s South Island — was established to raise awareness of the vulnerable species, numbers of which have grown slowly over decades of painstaking conservation measures.

Millions have watched the stream since it began in 2016.

“Before that, it was very difficult to follow an albatross’ life cycle because they’re only on land 15% of the time,” said Sharyn Broni, a Department of Conservation ranger who has worked with the birds for nearly three decades. “You’d have to travel a long way to see one.”

But Royal Cam's popularity exploded during the coronavirus pandemic. On a busy comments page hosted by New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, devoted fans track the birds’ locations on an app, discuss significant moments and even create art inspired by the albatross.

Drama-free reality TV

The show's premise is simple: Each season, conservation rangers select an albatross couple as that year’s stars. A camera on the remote headland follows the chosen birds as they lay and incubate an egg, before their chick hatches around February, grows to adult size, and finally takes flight.

Unlike human reality shows, drama is rare: Royal albatrosses usually mate for life. Rangers selecting the birds to follow each “season” avoid anything controversial: no first-time parents and no aggressive or grumpy personalities.

This year’s stars are RLK, a 12-year-old male, and GLG, a 14-year-old female, who have raised two chicks before. Their names are derived from the colors on bands that rangers attach to their legs.

“They’re a youngish pair, but not so young that they don’t know what they’re doing,” Broni said.

Action unfolds slowly, which for many fans is the joy of it. Clouds drift by, ships pass in the distance and the sun sets in glowing pinks and peaches. During January, incubation season, an albatross sits on an egg.