A medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother and four others slammed into a Philadelphia neighborhood and exploded in flames.

The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the plane's operator. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri. All six people aboard were from Mexico.

The plane crashed Friday 30 seconds after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

Here's what to know about air medical transport:

What is an air ambulance?

An air ambulance provides transportation to people in critical or life-threatening situations when a ground ambulance can’t reach a patient or wouldn’t get to them fast enough.

They help boost a patient's odds of surviving and recovering, particularly in rural areas that don't have trauma or burn centers, according to a 2017 U.S. Government Accountability Office report.

They've grown in importance as more rural hospitals have closed, according to a medical journal report from 2022.

Air ambulances can be either a helicopter or a fixed wing aircraft. Helicopters are generally used to take patients between hospitals or from the scene of an accident to a hospital. The airplane versions fly longer distances between airports.

Helicopters make up 74% of all air ambulances, according to the GAO report.

The Philadelphia crash involved a Learjet 55, a small business jet.

Who rides air ambulances?

People with traumatic injuries, pregnancy complications, heart attacks, strokes and respiratory diseases are the most common users of air ambulances, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. More than 550,000 patients in the U.S. use them every year.