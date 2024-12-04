LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Even in the waning days of his presidency and thousands of miles from home, U.S. President Joe Biden is finding ways to celebrate trains.

Biden used the third and final day of his visit to Angola on Wednesday to showcase the Lobito Corridor railway, where the U.S. and allies are investing heavily to refurbish 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) of train lines in Zambia, Congo and Angola.

The project aims to advance the U.S. presence in a region rich in cobalt, copper and other critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles, electronic devices and clean energy technologies. By the end of the decade, the rail line could even go a long way toward linking southern Africa's western coast with the continent's eastern edge.

“I’m probably the most pro-rail guy in America,” Biden, the first U.S. president to visit Angola, said during a speech Tuesday evening.

Biden has long had the nickname Amtrak Joe for the 36 years he spent commuting by U.S. train from his home in Delaware to Washington while in the Senate. He said the Lobito Corridor constituted the largest U.S. investment in a train project outside the country.

On Wednesday, Biden flew from the Angolan capital of Luanda to Lobito on Africa's western coast to tour port facilities linked to the corridor with Angolan President João Lourenço, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango.

The leaders also planned to meet with representatives from companies that stand to benefit from the corridor project, including a telecommunication firm expanding cell service in the region, a food-production firm and Acrow Bridge, a Pennsylvania company that makes prefabricated steel bridges and has a contract to deliver nearly 200 to Angola.

Biden would also see an American General Electric locomotive used for cargo on the Lobito Atlantic Railway, the White House said, with the U.S. promoting the railway upgrade as a catalyst that it hopes will spark a new era of Western private sector investment in this part of Africa.

The Biden administration says the rail corridor will help business interests and counter China's growing influence in Africa. His long-awaited first trip to sub-Saharan Africa as president came in a week where trade tensions between the U.S. and China over rare minerals needed in new technologies went up a notch.

In Lobito, Biden will announce $600 million in new U.S. investment for projects associated with the corridor, which has also drawn financing from the European Union, the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, a Western-led private consortium and African banks.