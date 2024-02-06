American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Along the long road from American icon to endangered species and back again, the bald eagle — the national bird of the United States, often seen against a clear blue sky — is having a moment.

The eagles find themselves in an environmental updraft of sorts since the early 2000s, when the federal government took the thriving birds off its endangered species list with more states following suit. Culturally, too, the animals are soaring.

In December, Joe Biden signed legislation making the raptor the country's national bird (thought that was already the case? More in a bit). This month, New Jersey became the latest state to delist the bald eagle as endangered, citing a remarkable comeback for the creatures associated with strength and independence — and that occupied just a single nest in the state decades ago. And to the chagrin or elation of football fans, the Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for a championship in the Super Bowl this weekend.

How did the storied birds find their way back? As with so many tales, it's complex.

Their well-being was intertwined with an insecticide

The story — there was a single nesting pair in New Jersey in the 1980s and roughly 300 now, for instance — centers on the banning of DDT, a chemical insecticide with environmental side effects that included thin-shelled eagle eggs. That touched off a cratering in the number of eagles across the country, and officials prohibited the pesticide in 1972.

To rebuild the birds' numbers in their historic range across the country, conservationists imported birds from places where their populations were stable, including from Canada. Early on, they also removed eggs from nesting birds' nests, replacing them with artificial ones for the eagles to “incubate” while the real eggs were safely hatched outside the nest before being returned, as eaglets for their parents to raise according to Kathy Clark, the head of New Jersey's Endangered and Nongame Species Program.

“They’re one of the few conservation success stories of animals that almost went extinct on our continent. And so I think now it’s really important to make sure people know that story and learn from it,” said Maia Edwards, the science director at the American Bald Eagle Foundation in Alaska.

Clark, whose work with the birds spans decades and includes the period when their numbers were so small they lived only in a remote part of the state, said the eagles have taught officials a number of lessons. One is that they're “fairly adaptable" and now live across densely populated (with people) New Jersey — from suburban Bergen County near New York to the wetlands along the shore in the south.

She recalled the story of one fledgling eagle in a suburban town — New York Giants territory, as it were, sorry, Eagles fans — that found itself on a backyard woodpile and walking around the street. Volunteer observers worried over the bird's well-being, given the realities of suburban living. But a year later, observers spotted the eagle, identified by a band. It had apparently made it.