All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight

American Airlines said Thursday it has settled a

DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
FILE - A woman waits for her flight as an American Airlines jet passes by at Sky Harbor airport on March 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - A woman waits for her flight as an American Airlines jet passes by at Sky Harbor airport on March 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

American Airlines said Thursday it has settled a federal race discrimination lawsuit filed by three Black men who were ordered to deboard a flight last January.

Financial details of the settlement weren’t released. American called it an “amicable resolution” to the lawsuit, which was filed in May in federal court in New York.

“The agreement allows all parties to move forward and focus on what matters most – ensuring a safe and inclusive travel experience for every customer,” the company said in a statement.

The plaintiffs – Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph and Xavier Veal – said they and five other Black men were ordered to deboard an American flight from Phoenix to New York on Jan. 5, 2024, after a flight attendant complained about an unidentified passenger’s body odor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In their lawsuit, the three men said they weren’t responsible for any body odor, weren’t seated near each other and didn’t know each other before the incident. American offered to rebook them, but when it became clear after about an hour that there were no other available flights to New York that evening, they were allowed to reboard the plane.

American Airlines has since fired the flight attendants responsible for the incident, the plaintiffs' attorneys said.

“We are very pleased that American Airlines took our complaint seriously and we hope that this never happens to Black passengers or any other people of color again,” the plaintiffs said in a statement. “Our goal in speaking out has always been to create change. We are proud that we used our voices to make a difference in the lives of Black Americans.”

In a note to American Airlines staff in June, CEO Robert Isom said the incident was unacceptable.

“I am incredibly disappointed by what happened on that flight and the breakdown of our procedures,” Isom wrote. “We fell short of our commitments and failed our customers in this incident.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a governme...
WorldDec. 19
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 2...
WorldDec. 19
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss crimina...
WorldDec. 19
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery ou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
WorldDec. 19
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest
WorldDec. 19
Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US under Trump
WorldDec. 19
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US under Trump
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious is the situation?
WorldDec. 19
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious is the situation?
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
WorldDec. 19
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
Oklahoma man dies by lethal injection in the nation’s final execution of 2024
WorldDec. 19
Oklahoma man dies by lethal injection in the nation’s final execution of 2024
Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage's populist party, a move that could shake up UK politics
WorldDec. 19
Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage's populist party, a move that could shake up UK politics
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
WorldDec. 19
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy