Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin has 868 goals after scoring 15 in the first 18 games this season. He needs 27 to set a new record.

Ovechkin entered the season 42 short of breaking a record by “The Great One” that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian is in his 20th NHL season and was on pace to get to 895 in February before breaking his left leg in a shin-on-shin collision in November. Ovechkin could resume his pursuit as soon as Saturday night at Toronto in the Capitals' first game out of the Christmas break.

Alex Ovechkin’s last goal scored

Ovechkin scored twice in a 6-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, getting goals 867 and 868 in his first game in Salt Lake City before leaving in the third period.

When is Ovechkin’s next game?

Ovechkin seems on track to play Saturday at the Maple Leafs. He has scored 44 goals against them during his career, tied for the fifth-most among all opponents.

If not Saturday, the Capitals visit Detroit on Sunday and host Boston on Tuesday in a New Year's Eve matinee.

What are Ovechkin’s stats?

Ovechkin already owns the NHL records for power-play goals with 316 and shots on goal with 6,690.