All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

VIN A. CHERWOO, Associated Press
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

The Capitals' captain scored as he knocked in a loose puck from the left side with 9:32 left in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Ovechkin now has 46 goals in 76 career games against the Rangers.

Ovechkin has 32 goals in 46 games this season. He had 15 goals in his first 18 games, then missed 16 games with a fractured left fibula. He returned Dec. 28 and has scored 17 in 28 games since.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Russian star is on pace to break Gretzky’s mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable in early April, long before the regular season is over.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
Okinawan bone digger searches for the remains of WWII dead a...
WorldMar. 6
China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two...
WorldMar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school stude...
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
WorldMar. 6
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
WorldMar. 5
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
WorldMar. 5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
Avalanche buries at least 3 skiers near Anchorage, Alaska officials say
WorldMar. 5
Avalanche buries at least 3 skiers near Anchorage, Alaska officials say
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
WorldMar. 5
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
Vance visits the US-Mexico border to tout Trump's immigration crackdown
WorldMar. 5
Vance visits the US-Mexico border to tout Trump's immigration crackdown
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo
WorldMar. 5
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo
Scientists around the globe raise concerns as the US stops sharing air quality data from embassies
WorldMar. 5
Scientists around the globe raise concerns as the US stops sharing air quality data from embassies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy