All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 31, 2024

Alex Kirilloff retires from baseball at 26 after an injury-ravaged career with the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —

DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff (19) is congratulated after his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, May 24, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim, file)
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff (19) is congratulated after his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, May 24, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, May 22, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, May 22, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff announced his retirement on Thursday at age 26, after a series of injuries kept the 2016 first-round draft pick from fulfilling his potential.

Kirilloff was limited to 57 games this season because of a lower back injury, batting .201 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and a .653 OPS. He last played on June 11.

After being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul, Kirilloff reported further soreness in his lower back along with nerve-related pain in his leg. He told the team he understated the severity of his injury because he wanted to keep playing, but he wasn't able to get well enough to return after that.

Kirilloff said in a video conference call with reporters that he was diagnosed with a chronic stress fracture and a slipping vertebrae that could take up to a year to fully rehabilitate.

“It just comes to the point where you have to ask yourself, ‘Should I be playing, and how does it affect my quality of life down the road?’” Kirilloff said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kirilloff hit .270 with 11 homers in 88 games in 2023, his best of four major league seasons. He mostly played first base last year, but the majority of his career was spent as a corner outfielder or a designated hitter.

Kirilloff won Minnesota's Minor League Player of the Year award in 2018. After making his major league debut in the 2020 playoffs with the Twins, Kirilloff was beset by wrist and shoulder injuries that he finally appeared to be past in 2024 before the back trouble flared up. In 249 career games, he batted .248 with 27 homers, 116 RBIs and a .721 OPS.

The native of Pennsylvania said he'd been mulling his future for a while and finally came to peace with the decision in the last few weeks.

“These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically. Over time, I’ve realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an ‘all-in’ approach, something I’ve brought to every season," Kirilloff said in a social media post. "However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I’ve always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy