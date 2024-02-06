MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff announced his retirement on Thursday at age 26, after a series of injuries kept the 2016 first-round draft pick from fulfilling his potential.

Kirilloff was limited to 57 games this season because of a lower back injury, batting .201 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and a .653 OPS. He last played on June 11.

After being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul, Kirilloff reported further soreness in his lower back along with nerve-related pain in his leg. He told the team he understated the severity of his injury because he wanted to keep playing, but he wasn't able to get well enough to return after that.

Kirilloff said in a video conference call with reporters that he was diagnosed with a chronic stress fracture and a slipping vertebrae that could take up to a year to fully rehabilitate.

“It just comes to the point where you have to ask yourself, ‘Should I be playing, and how does it affect my quality of life down the road?’” Kirilloff said.