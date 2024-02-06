Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to protect his personal social media accounts from being sold in the upcoming auction of his Infowars media platform to pay more than $1 billion he owes relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, claiming selling those accounts would violate his privacy and deny him a chance to make a fresh start after bankruptcy.

The trustee overseeing the liquidation and selloff of the assets of Infowars and its parent company Free Speech Systems, asked a federal judge on Friday to include the social media accounts as part of the auctions scheduled for November and December. The judge delayed a decision on the matter for at least a week.

Jones' lawyers argue the personal media accounts that use his real name are not owned by Infowars or FSS, but are controlled by him personally, and should be considered part of his “persona” that cannot be owned by someone other than himself.

They argue that trustee Christopher Murray does not have a right to the social media accounts as property that can be sold, and warned that a purchaser could face lawsuits as to whether they were rightfully obtained.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston said a proposed order regarding the potential sale of the social media accounts that preserved Jones' right to sue over ownership later was unclear, and tentatively scheduled another hearing in a week.

“We should have great clarity and everybody agrees that something can be sold before it can be sold," Lopez said. “I want a purchaser or a bidder to know exactly what they think they can buy. I don't want to create litigation risk for a potential purchaser.”

The trustee is also seeking to be allowed to sell off the rights to royalties from Jones’ book “The Great Reset: And the War for the World” published in August 2022, and his video game “Alex Jones NWO Wars” released in 2023, that features Jones as the hero in a shooting game.

Despite the pending loss of his company, Jones has vowed to continue his talk shows through other means, possibly including a new website and his personal social media accounts. He also has suggested that Infowars’ assets could be bought by his supporters, allowing him to continue hosting his show as an employee under the Infowars brand in the company's home city of Austin, Texas.