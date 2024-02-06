All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Alec Baldwin sues for malicious prosecution after judge dismissed case of fatal 'Rust' set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor

MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday at state district court in Santa Fe, where a judge in July dismissed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin also alleges defamation in the suit, saying that prosecutors and investigators intentionally mishandled evidence as they pursued the case.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff's office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law,” the lawsuit states.

Morrissey and Carmack-Altwies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal for the movie “Rust” in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 10
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldJan. 10
Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special ...
WorldJan. 10
NFL moves Vikings-Rams playoff game to Arizona after days of...
WorldJan. 10
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay sentencing in his...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP Week in Pictures
WorldJan. 10
AP Week in Pictures
Far from wildfire flames, residents of sunny Los Angeles go about their lives in disquiet and fear
WorldJan. 10
Far from wildfire flames, residents of sunny Los Angeles go about their lives in disquiet and fear
Judge releases woman who stabbed a classmate to please Slender Man from a psychiatric hospital
WorldJan. 9
Judge releases woman who stabbed a classmate to please Slender Man from a psychiatric hospital
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
WorldJan. 9
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Watchdog groups seeks investigation into RFK Jr. for voting from a 'sham' address
WorldJan. 9
Watchdog groups seeks investigation into RFK Jr. for voting from a 'sham' address
Judge scraps Biden's Title IX rules, reversing expansion of protections for LGBTQ+ students
WorldJan. 9
Judge scraps Biden's Title IX rules, reversing expansion of protections for LGBTQ+ students
Senate Democrats say they will vote to advance bill to detain migrants accused of crimes
WorldJan. 9
Senate Democrats say they will vote to advance bill to detain migrants accused of crimes
Jimmy Carter's funeral brings together 5 current and former presidents to honor one of their own
WorldJan. 9
Jimmy Carter's funeral brings together 5 current and former presidents to honor one of their own
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy