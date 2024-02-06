The X Games will experiment judging halfpipe runs this week in Aspen using artificial intelligence, the cutting-edge technology that could someday play a role in the way subjectively judged sports are scored.

Long a trendsetter in action sports, the X Games and its new CEO, freestyle skiing great Jeremy Bloom, teamed with Google founder Sergey Brin to build the technology.

Using Google Cloud tools including Vertex AI, Bloom thinks this experiment has potential to change the game on halfpipes, then maybe on slopestyle courses, skating rinks and anywhere a judge is used to score a contest.

“Part of subjective sports, we see it all over the place, is that even at their best, humans can get it wrong,” said Bloom, who was a freestyle skier at two Olympics while also playing college football at Colorado. “Sometimes getting it wrong has huge implications. What if we could give judges superpowers and they could see things they couldn't see with the human eye, and this technology could help inform them?”

The specter of a judging mistake lingers over every high-stakes contest, and even with its more laid-back vibe, snowboarding, which is now a fixture in the Olympic program, is no exception.

At the last Winter Games in Beijing, the sport narrowly avoided a potential scandal in the men's halfpipe final. Japan's Ayumu Hirano landed the most difficult trick in the sport — a triple cork — as part of a strong, top-to-bottom run, but was ranked behind another rider who didn't do the trick after two rounds.

Snowboarding experts were aghast on social media. Had Hirano not pulled off the trick again on his third round, his score from Round 2 wouldn't have been enough for the gold medal he eventually won.

In another episode, Canadian slopestyler Max Parrot acknowledged not grabbing his board on a run that earned him a gold medal, a key element that judges missed but that could be picked up on close review of the video.