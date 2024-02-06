Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined federal agents in New York City on Tuesday to announce the arrests of immigrants wanted on criminal charges, including a man accused of kidnapping who was seen on a viral video entering a Colorado apartment with reputed gang members.

Noem was the latest high-ranking official from President Donald Trump's administration to tout the president's ramped-up immigration enforcement in a city where arrests were being made. Border czar Tom Homan and acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove were in Chicago on Sunday as federal agents made arrests there.

“Arresting some criminal aliens this morning in NYC — thank you to the brave officers involved,” Noem posted on X. “Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody — thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”

An operation in the Bronx early Tuesday snared Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, who authorities said was one of several men, including members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, who entered an apartment in Aurora, Colorado, last summer and were recorded on a widely viewed video. Several of the suspects were previously arrested in Colorado and New York.

The incident caught President Donald Trump's attention during the presidential campaign, and he announced a plan called “Operation Aurora” to target migrant gangs. The video led Trump to claim that the Denver suburb had been taken over by the gang, which city officials denied.

In an arrest warrant, Aurora police said Zambrano-Pacheco was also wanted in a kidnapping in which at least 20 armed men abducted and threatened two people in late June. In addition, police said Zambrano-Pacheco was with a group of armed men before a shooting occurred shortly after the apartment incident that was caught on video.

Two arrest warrants accused Zambrano-Pacheco of kidnapping, burglary and felony menacing. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer or if he was a member of Tren de Aragua.

Local and federal authorities, including Aurora police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, investigated the apartment incident for months beginning when Joe Biden was still president.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said Tuesday's arrests did not appear to be part of a “wholesale raid,” but rather an operation targeting specific people accused of crimes.

“I want to be clear, there’s always been ICE raids in the state of New York, even in the past. This is not a new dynamic," she said.

Zambrano-Pacheco is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the Aurora apartment incident. The video shows six armed men, including at least some members of Tren de Aragua, entering the apartment shortly before a fatal shooting outside the complex.