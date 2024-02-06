TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — When Ilana Gritzewsky returned to Israel after being held captive in Gaza for 55 days in November 2023, she had so much adrenaline coursing through her body she couldn’t sleep for two days.

“You don’t understand that it’s really over," Gritzewsky recalled. "You don’t know who you are or even what your name is.”

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is underway and hostages are being released in stages. But after the initial jubilation of being freed, the released captives — who have been held for more than 15 months — are likely to endure a trying reentry, based on the testimony of those who were held hostage themselves.

Gritzewsky, 31, who is originally from Mexico, was kidnapped with her boyfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants burst across the border, killing around 1,200 people, and kidnapping around 250 people, in an attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

Gritzewsky was released after 55 days during the only previous ceasefire deal a year ago.

More than a year later, Gritzewsky still has lingering health issues. She hasn’t gained back all of the weight that she lost, she’s prediabetic, and has lingering pain issues from the kidnapping, when her pelvis and jaw were broken and her leg was burned from the motorcycle exhaust. She suffered hearing loss in one ear.

“I’m still not able to really take care of myself,” she said. “I don’t think my brain has really grasped everything I’ve gone through.”

She’s acknowledges she has neglected her own recovery as she advocates tirelessly for her boyfriend’s release.

Fifteen hostages have been released from Gaza, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, as the current ceasefire for the that has devastated Gaza moves into its second full week. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and wide swaths of the territory have been destroyed. Hamas is expected to release small groups weekly throughout the ceasefire's initial six-week phase. There are approximately 80 hostages left in Gaza, almost half of whom Israel believes to be dead.

The joy of a warm embrace, and a new reality sets in

When Gritzewsky was freed, she was able to do what she had dreamed of during her captivity: hug her mother and see her family.

She was desperate for a good steak, but due to concerns about health complications spurred by eating too much or too quickly in those with prolonged vitamin and nutritional deficiencies, it took time before she could eat what she wanted.

“You’re used to hostage conditions, so whenever you get food you put some to the side. You ask if you can go to the bathroom, if you can sleep,” she said.

The leadup to her release was traumatic. Gritzewsky said she was told four times she was being released, only to be brought to a different location. Each time her transfer didn’t lead to freedom.

“I thought this was going to be my life forever, that I was going to be a doll for Hamas terrorists, I’d end up having babies with them, I wanted to just smash my head into the wall and die,” she said.

Watching the released hostages enter Israel over the past week was a “storm of emotions,” said Gritzewsky.