All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 18, 2024

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. She backed him through domestic violence trial

Actors

AP News, Associated Press
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Jonathan Majors arrives at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Majors arrives at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged.

The two told E! News of their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Good showed off her ring in a photograph for The Associated Press.

Majors, 35, and Good, 43, met in 2022 and began dating last year.

She was a constant presence as a supporter of Majors at the New York trial where he was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Majors was ordered to complete one year of a counseling program but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Majors and his attorneys have maintained his innocence.

But he was dropped from future projects by Marvel, where he was supposed to play a central role in its next phase of films as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He had already appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the first two seasons of the Disney+ series "Loki.”

He also appears in the forthcoming “Magazine Dreams,” for which he has won acclaim for playing an aspiring bodybuilder. It was dropped by its distributor last year but was recently picked up by another and is set for release early in 2025.

Good is known for appearing in the films “Eve's Bayou,” “Deliver Us From Eva” and “Roll Bounce,” and the Nickelodeon sitcom “Cousin Skeeter.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy