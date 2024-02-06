All sections
WorldNovember 9, 2024

Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and other films, dies at 69

Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.

JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Tony Todd, from "Sushi Girl", poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - Actor Tony Todd, from "Sushi Girl", poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Tony Todd, from "Sushi Girl", poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - Actor Tony Todd, from "Sushi Girl", poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.

Todd died Wednesday at his home in the Los Angeles area, his manager Jeffrey Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“I had the privilege to have Tony as my friend and client for over 30 years and I will miss that amazing man every single day,” Goldberg said.

“Known worldwide for his towering presence, both physically and artistically, Tony leaves behind an indelible legacy in film, theater, and the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him," Goldberg's management company said in announcing the death.

“We bid farewell to Tony Todd, a giant of cinema and a beloved soul whose impact on our lives and the world of film will never be forgotten,” it said.

Todd's film resume included roles in award-winning movies such as the Oliver Stone-directed classic “Platoon,” released in 1986.

Todd was also known for his role in the 2000 horror film “Final Destination” and its sequel in 2003. The film company New Line Cinema mourned Todd's death on social media over the weekend:

“The industry has lost a legend," the company said on Instagram. “We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony.”

In “Candyman,” released in 1992 and followed by a remake in 2021, Todd played a menacing killer who had a hook on one arm. The premise is built around an urban myth that Candyman roamed the Cabrini-Green housing projects in Chicago and could be summoned by saying his name five times in front of a mirror. The 2021 movie explores societal problems such as racism and police brutality.

Todd's television career included roles in “Night Court,” “Matlock” and “Law & Order.”

“Off-screen, Tony was cherished as a mentor, a friend, and a beacon of kindness and wisdom,” Goldberg's company said. “He gave his time and resources to aspiring actors, consistently advocating for greater representation and authenticity within the industry.”

“Those who knew him will remember his warm laugh, generous spirit, and his dedication to his craft,” the company said. “Whether on stage, on screen, or in personal conversations, Tony brought an unyielding honesty that resonated deeply with his friends, family, and fans.”

