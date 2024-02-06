Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.

Todd died Wednesday at his home in the Los Angeles area, his manager Jeffrey Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“I had the privilege to have Tony as my friend and client for over 30 years and I will miss that amazing man every single day,” Goldberg said.

“Known worldwide for his towering presence, both physically and artistically, Tony leaves behind an indelible legacy in film, theater, and the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him," Goldberg's management company said in announcing the death.

“We bid farewell to Tony Todd, a giant of cinema and a beloved soul whose impact on our lives and the world of film will never be forgotten,” it said.

Todd's film resume included roles in award-winning movies such as the Oliver Stone-directed classic “Platoon,” released in 1986.