Travis Kelce plays a flirty nurse with swagger on FX's series “Grotesquerie," landed a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2”, and hosts a new game show. If Hollywood's calling, he'll take the meeting — with one caveat. Football comes first.

“I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end over Zoom. “That’s what I’ve always dreamt of doing. But in the off-season, I do like to dabble around."

He wants to see where he's most comfortable adding, “I think you'll see me continue to find my lane."

On Oct. 16, Kelce debuts as the host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" on Prime Video. Adult contestants answer elementary-level questions as celebrities like comedians Ron Funches and Nikki Glaser, “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Lala Kent, or former football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson help with the answer. The final question is from the 6th grade and worth $100,000.

Growing up, Kelce would regularly watch game shows with his older brother Jason, a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles. They were big fans of Nickelodeon's “Double Dare” and “Legends of the Hidden Temple" plus classics like “Family Feud” and “Price is Right." “When it was time for ”Jeopardy!", he says their dad, Ed, "stole the remote and took over the room."

In an interview, Kelce spoke more about the show, his first love of football — but sorry Swifties, didn't discuss his relationship with Taylor Swift. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

AP: What was the hardest part about hosting a game show?

KELCE: Taking control of the atmosphere was probably the biggest challenge. You have to make sure that everybody understands the rules and where they're at in the game.

AP: You're used to playing high-energy football. There is a lot of waiting on sets and repetitive takes. Was the change of pace a challenge?

KELCE: It’s a completely different world, 100%. I had to pick and choose when I had caffeine. Typically, I just drink it in the morning and I keep it going but I had to space it out throughout the day so I had the same energy all day long.