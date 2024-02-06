All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 26, 2025

Acting deputy AG visits Chicago to 'observe' immigration enforcement crackdown

CHICAGO (AP) — Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove visited Chicago on Sunday to witness the start of ramped-up

SOPHIA TAREEN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press
FILE - Emil Bove, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, sits Manhattan criminal court during Trump's sentencing in the hush money case in New York, Jan. 10, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP, file)
FILE - Emil Bove, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, sits Manhattan criminal court during Trump's sentencing in the hush money case in New York, Jan. 10, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Activists with Revcom Corps Chicago hold signs outside of Hamline Elementary School after federal agents were turned away on Jan. 24, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, file)
FILE - Activists with Revcom Corps Chicago hold signs outside of Hamline Elementary School after federal agents were turned away on Jan. 24, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove visited Chicago on Sunday to witness the start of ramped-up immigration enforcementin the nation's third-largest city promised by the Trump administration, though few details of the operation were made public.

Bove said he was in Chicago on Sunday morning and observed Department of Homeland Security agents, along with assisting federal agencies — including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. He didn't say where the operations took place in the city or detail any arrests.

“We will support everyone at the federal, state, and local levels who joins this critical mission to take back our communities,” Bove said in a statement. "We will use all available tools to address obstruction and other unlawful impediments to our efforts to protect the homeland. Most importantly, we will not rest until the work is done.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Jeff Carter said the agency “began conducting enhanced targeted operations” Sunday in Chicago but declined other details, citing an ongoing operation. Spokesmen for the FBI, ATF and the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed their involvement but didn't give other information.

Chicago residents, especially in immigrant circles, have already been on edge for months in anticipation of large-scale arrests touted by the Trump administration. The atmosphere has been especially tense the past week as top Trump officials vowed to start immigration enforcement operations in Chicago the day after Trump's inauguration before walking back those statements.

Immigrant rights groups have tried to prepare with campaigns for immigrants to know their rights in case of an arrest. City officials have done the same, publishing similar information at public bus and train stations.

On Friday, Chicago Public Schools officials mistakenly believed ICE agents had come to a city elementary school and put out statements to that effect before learning the agents were from the Secret Service. Word of immigration agents at a school — which have long been off limits to immigration agents until Trump ended the policy last week — drew swift criticism from community groups and Gov. JB Pritzker.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Democratic governor, a frequent Trump critic, questioned the aggressive approach of the operations and the chilling effect for others, particularly for law-abiding immigrants who have been in the country for years.

“We need to get rid of the violent criminals. But we also need to protect people, at least the residents of Illinois and all across the nation, who are just doing what we hope that immigrants will do,” Pritzker said Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union."

Chicago has been one of Trump's favorite targets. The city has some of the strongest sanctuary protections, which bar cooperation between city police and immigration agents.

On Saturday, several Chicago-based immigrant rights groups filed a lawsuit against ICE, seeking an injunction prohibiting certain types of immigration raids in Chicago.

“Immigrant communities who have called Chicago their home for decades are scared,” said Antonio Gutierrez from Organized Communities Against Deportation, one of the plaintiffs. “We refuse to live in fear and will fight any attempts to roll back the work we’ve done to keep families together.”

___

Durkin Richer reported from Washington.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 26
Trump orders tariffs, visa restrictions on Colombia over rej...
WorldJan. 26
Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ is No. 1 at box office, ‘The Brut...
WorldJan. 26
Trump's Q&A on Air Force One goes from the plane's color sch...
WorldJan. 26
Israel blocks thousands of Palestinians from returning to no...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump says inflation isn't his No. 1 issue. So what will happen to consumer prices?
WorldJan. 26
Trump says inflation isn't his No. 1 issue. So what will happen to consumer prices?
As Hegseth takes charge at the Pentagon, here's what changes could be in store
WorldJan. 26
As Hegseth takes charge at the Pentagon, here's what changes could be in store
Takeaways from AP's reporting on the thousands disappeared in Colombia, Peru and Paraguay
WorldJan. 26
Takeaways from AP's reporting on the thousands disappeared in Colombia, Peru and Paraguay
Paraguay's disappeared: A dictator's shadow is a roadblock for justice, but a few keep up the fight
WorldJan. 26
Paraguay's disappeared: A dictator's shadow is a roadblock for justice, but a few keep up the fight
Colombia's disappeared: As a coalition, former enemies now search for loved ones and dream of peace
WorldJan. 26
Colombia's disappeared: As a coalition, former enemies now search for loved ones and dream of peace
Democrats are splintered on immigration and how to respond to Trump
WorldJan. 26
Democrats are splintered on immigration and how to respond to Trump
Peru's disappeared: Dozens look for relatives lost to violence. A woman who knows their sorrow helps
WorldJan. 26
Peru's disappeared: Dozens look for relatives lost to violence. A woman who knows their sorrow helps
Alaskans say Trump can change the name of Denali but can't make people call it Mount McKinley
WorldJan. 26
Alaskans say Trump can change the name of Denali but can't make people call it Mount McKinley
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy