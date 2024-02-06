Damon LaSalle keeps the athletic trainers busy at New Jersey City University.

As he gets out of bed, his hamstrings, knees and back give him daily reminders that playing college volleyball can take a toll on the body. He has standing appointments with a chiropractor and acupuncturist in addition to the frequent visits to the training room.

“I have like a professional team taping me and sewing me together,” he said, laughing.

Those aches and pains are magnified for LaSalle.

He is, after all, 40 years old.

LaSalle plays middle blocker for the Knights, and most of his teammates weren't born 20 years ago when he was one of the biggest stars in Division III. His first go in college ended because he was ruled academically ineligible before what would have been his senior season.

With his wife's encouragement, the stay-at-home dad went back to school so he could honor his late mother's wish that he earn a degree and to set an example for his three children. He also wanted to put a proper bow on his volleyball career.

The academic part has been no problem. LaSalle is a fire science major who is on the dean's list with a 3.8 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, and he is on track to graduate this spring.

The volleyball part has been an adventure. He has been limited to 10 of the Knights’ first 18 matches because of his assortment of injuries. Not all were volleyball-related. He missed two matches with a classic dad injury — he tweaked his hamstring shoveling snow and the pain migrated to his back.

40 going on 20

LaSalle doesn't jump as high or move as quickly as he once did. The way he describes it, he once could dunk a basketball and now can grab the rim with both hands. The guy can still play a little volleyball, though.

Knights coach Carlo Edra, who played with LaSalle at NJCU from 2004-06, said he's shown two opposing coaches a photo array of the team and asked them to identify the 40-year-old. Both pointed to someone other than LaSalle.

LaSalle can keep up with his younger teammates, but he's not the intimidating middle he once was. In 2006, he was national player of the week once and division player of the year in the old North East Collegiate Volleyball Association, which was Division III's top league. He is NJCU's career leader in block assists, and in wrapping his fourth season he is on the cusp of becoming the program's all-time leader in total blocks.

“His resume was right on hall of fame level at this college,” said Ira Thor, the school's former sports information director.

A sudden ending

LaSalle's first stint at NJCU ended suddenly. He was in preseason training during the fall of 2006 when an assistant athletic director pulled him out of practice and told him he was ineligible. His grade-point average was 1.4, the equivalent of a D-plus.

“I was more of an athlete-student instead of a student-athlete,” he said. “That happens to a lot of kids, and I let it get too far. I got to a point where when the athlete part wasn’t available to me, it wasn’t as interesting to be a student."

So he quit school and, needing a job, asked Edra for help. Edra had graduated the year before and worked at a kitchen cabinet company. Edra recommended LaSalle, and he spent six or seven years there and became warehouse manager. LaSalle ended up marrying the woman who interviewed him for the job, and when Christina and he began a family, he was able to stay home.

The LaSalles live about a 35-minute drive from NJCU's Jersey City campus and have daughters ages 4 and 6 and a son who's 8.

When he asked Christina if she would be OK with him going to school and playing volleyball again, she told him it would make her proud if he did.

“That gave me goosebumps,” he said. “It made me feel like I could really do this.”

His biggest regret

LaSalle said his biggest regret was dropping out of school, and his desire to go back grew stronger several years ago when he came across his wife's diploma from Rutgers.

“I looked at it and I was, ‘I want one of these,’” he said. “Carlo and I had a conversation, What if my kids ask me why I don’t have one, what would my answer be to them about why I didn’t finish?"