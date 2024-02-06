More U.S. adults believe it is a good thing than a bad thing for adults to use weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and other brands if they are struggling with obesity or have a health condition tied to weight, but they are not broadly supportive of teens who have obesity using the medications, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

When it comes to ages 12 to 18 who are dealing with obesity, Americans are divided: About one-third say the use of weight-loss drugs in this context is a “very” or “somewhat” good thing, a similar share say it's a bad thing and about 3 in 10 say it isn't good or bad.

For adults, about half think it’s a good thing, and about 2 in 10 think it’s a bad thing.

The popular weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which were originally meant to treat diabetes, surged in popularity after the Food and Drug Administration approved them for weight loss in 2021. Now, they're all over the place — celebrities, TV advertisements, social media, news media, your neighbor.

Doctors and researchers say the injectable drugs are a effective tools when it comes to treating obesity. The American Medical Association has urged health insurance companies to cover the drugs, and the American Academy of Pediatrics has said that doctors should consider giving the medications to kids 12 and older who are struggling with obesity.

The AP-NORC poll results indicate that even as doctors urge the drugs' use, some Americans continue to have concerns about weight-loss drugs, particularly for teens and people who aren’t struggling with obesity.

Using obesity drugs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million adults in the U.S. are obese — defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher — and more than 22 million adults are severely obese, with a BMI of 40 or higher.

Obesity is classified as a chronic disease that needs medical attention, because it can result from genetics, environmental factors and socioeconomic factors. Patients who use the drugs as an extra boost to lose weight can face criticism that they’re somehow “cheating,” said Dr. Cate Varney, who treats patients with obesity at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It’s like telling somebody to nail a nail into a board and then giving one person a hammer and another person, you know, like a chopstick,” Varney said, adding, "we’re leveling the playing field with these medications.”

Anjanette Ewen lost 67 pounds on Mounjaro, and credits that weight loss as the reason she found a cancerous lump on her breast. The 50-year-old from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, who responded to the AP-NORC poll, said she had struggled to lose weight for years because of complications with polycystic ovarian syndrome.