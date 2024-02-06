WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday it has information that some 8,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine's border and preparing to help the Kremlin fight against Ukrainian troops.

In a dramatic moment during a U.N. Security Council meeting, the deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, asked for more time to add to earlier comments condemning the increasing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

“We just received some information, just coming in now, that right now there are some 8,000 DPRK soldiers in Kursk Oblast,” Wood said, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea. Kursk is a region that Ukrainian forces took by surprise in August.

“And I have a very respectful question for my Russian colleague: does Russia still maintain that there are no DPRK troops in Russia? That’s my only question and final point,” he said.

The Russian representative at the council meeting, which Russia called to discuss international peace and security, did not respond to the comment and the session was adjourned.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deployment of up to 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia has become a key topic as U.S. and South Korean leaders meet in Washington this week, fueling concerns that the presence of those soldiers will further destabilize the Asia-Pacific and broaden Moscow's war on Ukraine.

As some of those troops moved closer to Ukraine this week from training sites in eastern Russia, the main questions revolve around what new military technologies North Korea might get from Russia in exchange for the deployment and whether it might lead other nations to send their own forces to fight in the war.

The discussions now move to the State Department, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are holding talks Thursday with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Also Thursday, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in almost a year, demonstrating a potential advancement in its ability to launch long-range nuclear attacks on the mainland U.S. Some experts speculated that Russia may have provided technological assistance to North Korea over the launch.

As the meeting in Washington was underway, the U.S., South Korea and Japan released a joint statement condemning the missile launch as a “flagrant violation” of numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions and criticizing the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly the deployment of the North Korean troops.

“We strongly urge (North Korea) to immediately cease its series of provocative and destabilizing actions that threaten peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” they said.

At a Pentagon news conference Wednesday, Austin said North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment were advancing toward Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.