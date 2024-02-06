WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The TikTok videos haunt 26-year-old Christy Kishbaugh.

One seared into her memory shows a young mom talking about how several Idaho emergency rooms rejected her because of the state's abortion ban, leaving her to bleed for weeks after a miscarriage.

Kishbaugh sends videos like that to friends, saying “Can you believe this?”

She can’t.

In a hushed voice near a popular park, the married suburbanite worried about her own future under the new patchwork of state laws that have prevented thousands of women across the country from having abortions.

“Thinking ahead, if anything were to go wrong,” Kishbaugh nearly whispered, iced coffee in hand. “The idea that myself, my friends, people close to me, that they could potentially die or never have kids or lose a child because they’re not getting access to the health care they need, that really dwells with me.”

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the tensions over abortion have only intensified, setting up the presidential election as a referendum on fundamental rights for tens of millions of women.

Republicans have long relied on deep support from white women in states such as Georgia, Florida and Texas who back them at higher levels compared to white women nationwide, data from AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the electorate, show. But in a battleground state like North Carolina, where Donald Trump won 60% of the vote of white women in 2020, their allegiance could be strained by the state’s new 12-week abortion ban.

If Trump's support among white women in North Carolina drops closer to the group's national average of 52% in 2020, he could find it difficult to earn the state's 16 electoral votes again. Vice President Kamala Harris could narrowly win if just a fraction of white women decide to support her instead of Trump, who took North Carolina by just 1.3 percentage points in 2020, Trump's narrowest margin of victory.

Abortion was a top issue for just 3% of North Carolina voters in 2020, with nearly all of them backing Trump and his promise to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the high court ruling that had guaranteed a woman's right to abortion for nearly half a century.

Now the court has left abortion rights up to the states and the issue is far from settled, with legislatures passing a range of restrictions. Harris has made fallout from the laws a focus of her campaign. And a different crop of North Carolina voters — 10% of them in 2022 — have named abortion as their highest priority, according to AP VoteCast data. Nearly 8 in 10 of North Carolina voters in 2022 who prioritized abortion backed a Democratic candidate statewide.

This presidential contest will reveal how much abortion access really matters to them and whether it’s enough to overcome their misgivings about Harris on the economy, immigration and other matters.

Did Republicans set off a hand grenade on abortion?

Targeting women under 35, North Carolina Democrats are telling voters that Republicans are too extreme on abortion and want control over women, said Morgan Jackson, a campaign adviser for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein.

“Republicans have set off their hand grenade in their own hands,” Jackson said. “They thought you were with them all the way. It’s way more complicated than that.”

Nationally, 4 in 10 women under 30 years old say abortion is their top issue, according to a poll released Oct. 11 by KFF, a health policy research organization.

North Carolina, however, is one of the only southern states that hasn't instituted the type of strict ban that have made abortions nearly impossible to obtain. That moderate approach will make this a less pressing issue for the state's voters, said Republican state senator Vickie Sawyer.

Sawyer considers what she hears from her own young adult daughters. Abortion comes up, she said, but not as much as worries about the cost of housing or everyday items.

“It's right in the wheelhouse of something that could affect them,” Sawyer said. But “they know their rights are protected” because the state's 12-week abortion ban also allows for some exceptions in the second trimester.

But Democrats are telling voters that bigger threats to abortion rights linger with the Republican candidate for governor, Mark Robinson, who once promised to outlaw “abortion in North Carolina for any reason.” During NFL games on Sunday, commercial breaks feature an ad of a woman sitting on an operating room table, explaining how she nearly bled out in a Texas emergency room because doctors were afraid to treat her with a dilation and curettage surgery — a procedure often used during abortions — after she gave birth.

With enthusiasm already high among Black women, the Harris campaign will focus on using the abortion issue to win over suburban white and Latino women, Jackson said. No Democratic presidential candidate has won North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.

In the final weeks of the campaign, North Carolina has had a series of dueling visits from the presidential candidates and their surrogates. Trump surveyed storm damage in western North Carolina on Monday, after Harris stopped by a predominantly Black church and rallied a crowd of 7,000 at Eastern Carolina University earlier this month.

Last Thursday, as a record 353,166 votes were cast at polling sites across the state, Harris' running mate Tim Walz implored the crowd at a Winston-Salem high school gymnasium to consider that abortion access could be restricted further under a second Trump presidency. Voters, he argued, should not believe the former president's statement that he would refuse to sign a national abortion ban.

“The people in our lives — our wives, our daughters, our mothers, our friends, for Christ’s sake, our neighbors -- their lives are literally at stake on how we vote,” Walz said.

The Harris campaign has 29 field offices and over 340 staff in the state, and has made contacting Black and younger voters a priority, the campaign said. Trump's team referred an emailed request for details on his campaign's presence to Sawyer, who represents a conservative patch of Charlotte's suburbs.

Harris' campaign might find the votes she needs tucked in the hills of fast-growing Forsyth County, flush with women, college students and young working professionals. The county seat of Winston-Salem, dotted with trendy apartment lofts converted from old cigarette factories and artsy coffee shops, has added the most people, a shift that's helped Democrats take power in the once-blue collar town after years of Republican control. The city's economy runs in part on more than a half-dozen colleges, including Wake Forest University.