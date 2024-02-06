NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men's race at the New York City Marathon on Sunday and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women's event.

Both runners pulled away from their closest competitors in the final few hundred meters to come away with their first victories in the race.

Nageeye was step-for-step with 2022 champion Evans Chebet before using a burst heading into Central Park to come away with the win in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Chebet finished 6 seconds behind.

“At the finish I was like, am I’m dreaming? I won New York,” Nageeye said.

He had run the New York race three times before with his best finish coming in 2022, when he was third.

“I know the course,” Nageeye said. “Today was two things: survive that race and my race is after 36 (kilometers; 22 miles). I was thinking like a cyclist, survive 36K and you’re going to win.”

Chepkirui was running New York for the first time and pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the women's race. Chepkirui, who started to run marathons in 2022, won in 2:24.35. Obiri finished nearly 15 seconds behind.

“It means my training has been good,” Chepkirui said. “I'm so happy.”