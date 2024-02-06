All sections
WorldNovember 3, 2024

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya win the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men's race at the New York City Marathon on Sunday and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women's event.

DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Runners in the men's elite division make their way through the Brooklyn borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, of Japan, right, makes his way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with the elite men's division runners during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, right, of Japan, makes his way onto the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with runners in the men's elite division make their way from the start line during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Runners in the men's elite division make their way through the Brooklyn borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Runners in the men's elite division make their way through the Brooklyn borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Runners in the men's elite division make their way through the Brooklyn borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Runners in the men's elite division make their way through the Brooklyn borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, right center, of Japan, makes his way onto the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with runners in the men's elite division make their way from the start line during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, left, of Japan, makes his way onto the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with runners in the men's elite division make their way from the start line during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, right center, of Japan, makes his way onto the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with runners in the men's elite division make their way from the start line during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Yuma Morii, of Japan, right, makes his way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with the elite men's division runners during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuma Morii, of Japan, center, makes his way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge with the elite men's division runners during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
First place finisher Daniel Romanchuck, left, poses with second place finisher David Weir, of England, and Tomoki Zuzuki, of Japan, right, after winning the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Susannah Scaroni crosses poses for photographs after winning the women's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, poses after winning the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men's race at the New York City Marathon on Sunday and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women's event.

Both runners pulled away from their closest competitors in the final few hundred meters to come away with their first victories in the race.

Nageeye was step-for-step with 2022 champion Evans Chebet before using a burst heading into Central Park to come away with the win in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Chebet finished 6 seconds behind.

“At the finish I was like, am I’m dreaming? I won New York,” Nageeye said.

He had run the New York race three times before with his best finish coming in 2022, when he was third.

“I know the course,” Nageeye said. “Today was two things: survive that race and my race is after 36 (kilometers; 22 miles). I was thinking like a cyclist, survive 36K and you’re going to win.”

Chepkirui was running New York for the first time and pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the women's race. Chepkirui, who started to run marathons in 2022, won in 2:24.35. Obiri finished nearly 15 seconds behind.

“It means my training has been good,” Chepkirui said. “I'm so happy.”

Obiri was looking to be the first repeat champion since Mary Keitany of Kenya won three in a row from 2014-16. Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya finished third, giving the African nation the top three spots.

Tamirat Tola, the men's defending champion and Paris Olympic gold medalist, finished fourth, right behind Albert Korir.

The top Americans finished sixth in both races. Conner Mantz led the men and Sara Vaughn the women. Vaughn was in the lead group heading into Mile 20 when they entered the Bronx before she dropped off the lead pack.

Vaughn was geared up to run Chicago before COVID-19 kept her from competing in that race. She was a late addition to this marathon.

The day got started with an upset in the men's wheelchair race as three-time defending champion Marcel Hug was beaten by Daniel Romanchuk, who also won in 2018 and 2019. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race. It was her second victory in New York, also taking the 2022 race and giving Americans winners in both events — the first time that has happened.

The 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course took runners through all five boroughs of New York, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. This is the 48th year the race has been in all five boroughs. Before that, the route was completely in Central Park when it began in 1970. The first race had only 55 finishers while more than 50,000 are expected to compete this year.

The weather was perfect to run in with temperatures in the lower 40s when the race started. Last year, it was 61 degrees when the race started.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

