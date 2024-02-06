All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 22, 2024

ABBA, Radiohead and The Cure musicians sign AI protest letter against 'unlicensed use' of works

LONDON (AP) — Musicians from ABBA, Radiohead and The Cure have joined actors and authors in signing a protest letter against the mining of their artistry to build artificial intelligence tools.

AP News, Associated Press
Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Room Next Door' during the London Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Room Next Door' during the London Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — Musicians from ABBA, Radiohead and The Cure have joined actors and authors in signing a protest letter against the mining of their artistry to build artificial intelligence tools.

Thousands of artists signed the letter released Tuesday — the latest public warning about AI tools that can spit out synthetic images, music and writings after being trained on huge troves of human-made works.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted,” says the petition.

Among the signatories are Björn Ulvaeus of the Swedish supergroup ABBA, The Cure's Robert Smith and Thom Yorke and his Radiohead bandmates. Also signing were writers including Nobel-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and actors Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon and Rosario Dawson.

Bestselling novelist James Patterson signed Tuesday's letter and another open letter last year organized by the Authors Guild, which later brought a lawsuit against AI companies that is still proceeding in a New York federal court.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and D...
WorldNov. 20
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Ba...
WorldNov. 20
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito's p...
WorldNov. 20
Brazil’s Lula welcomes China's Xi for state visit as ties be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
WorldNov. 20
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
WorldNov. 20
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
WorldNov. 20
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
WorldNov. 20
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
WorldNov. 20
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy