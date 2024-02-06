All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox are the finalists for NFL's Salute to Service award

NEW YORK (AP) — Vikings running back Aaron Jones, 49ers tight end George Kittle and Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox are the finalists for the NFL’s 14th annual Salute to Service award presented by USAA.

AP News, Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings' Aaron Jones runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings' Aaron Jones runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The award is part of the NFL and USAA’s year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community.

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams nominated a candidate who best demonstrated support for the military community. The nominees announced in November included active and retired players, coaches and team executives and personnel.

The Salute to Service award recipient will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

“Our three finalists for the 2024 Salute to Service award are all deserving of recognition for their long-standing and unwavering commitment to honoring the military community,” said Major General (Ret.) John Richardson, USAA’s senior vice president and head of military affairs. “We commend Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox for continually using their platforms as NFL players to advance and enrich the lives of our military service members and their families, putting service to others above themselves.”

USAA will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match that donation, which will go directly to the recipient’s military charity of choice.

The finalists were selected based on a consensus fan vote, an NFL internal committee and USAA.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

