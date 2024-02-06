NEW YORK (AP) — Vikings running back Aaron Jones, 49ers tight end George Kittle and Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox are the finalists for the NFL’s 14th annual Salute to Service award presented by USAA.

The award is part of the NFL and USAA’s year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community.

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams nominated a candidate who best demonstrated support for the military community. The nominees announced in November included active and retired players, coaches and team executives and personnel.

The Salute to Service award recipient will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.