LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors rested their case Thursday at the trial of rapper and fashion mogul A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021.

They called five witnesses in eight days of testimony, including two police officers, a police detective and a firearms expert.

But their most important witness by far was the accuser himself, Rocky’s old friend, an aspiring music manager who goes by A$AP Relli. He was on the stand for about three days' worth of testimony, including a long and combative cross-examination.

“You think you’re slick!” he shouted at defense lawyer Joe Tacopina in a typical exchange. “You’re not going to keep tripping me up! You’re not slick!”

He testified that after their friendship faltered and grew into a feud, he and Rocky had a confrontation in Hollywood that led to Rocky firing two shots at him. He says his knuckles were grazed, but he was otherwise not hurt.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and if convicted on both can legally get up to 24 years in prison.

Rihanna, the superstar singer who is Rocky’s longtime partner and the mother of their toddler sons, slipped into the courtroom Thursday afternoon and sat in Rocky’s section after several days of absence. She had her hair up and wore glasses with a tan trench coat on a rainy day in LA. She was in the courtroom for three days during Relli’s testimony last week.

The defense will now begin calling witnesses. First up Friday will be A$AP Twelvyy, a member of Rocky and Relli's A$AP Mob crew who was at the scene. The group of friends and creators dates back to high school in New York nearly 20 years ago.

The defense has not said whether Rocky will take the considerable risk of taking the stand himself, which he is not legally required to do. He already opted to take a significant risk by turning down the prosecution's pre-trial offer of a recommended sentence of just 180 days in jail and other relatively minor penalties in exchange for a guilty plea on one count.

His tour manager Lou Levin will be the second defense witness.

Raised in Harlem, the Grammy nominee had his mainstream breakthrough when his first studio album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2013.

But his role as a fashion maven has almost eclipsed his music. He is set to be a celebrity co-host on fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, in May.

The suits he wears in the courtroom and the overcoats he wears outside it have become fodder for discussion, and inspired a New York Times story on his style.

A publicist for Yves Saint Laurent sent a new release, of the kind usually reserved for red carpets, saying that one day in court he was wearing an “Yves jacket in wool chine," a ”shirt in silk crepe de chine" and “high-waisted pants in wool chine."