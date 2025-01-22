LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly a hundred jurors packed into a Los Angeles courtroom again on Wednesday with the possibility that they’ll serve on the trial of A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend.

Los Angeles prosecutors resumed questioning of potential jurors, focusing on their attitudes toward police and celebrity.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin asked how many of the 12 people under questioning in the jury box consider themselves fans of Rihanna, who is Rocky's longtime life partner and the mother of his two toddler sons. Four said they were.

He asked them whether they'll worry about the effect that convicting Rocky — on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, which could lead to many years in prison — could have on Rihanna.

“You put it in my head, and now I'm like, ‘Oh, it would affect her,’” one woman in the jury box responded.

Rocky, who is free on bail and has pleaded not guilty, sat at the defense table in a black suit, watching the questioning.

Rihanna was not in court, but Rocky's mother and sister sat in his section of the gallery.

Before the jury panel was brought in, Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold asked him who the women were, and marveled at the youthful appearance of his mother, Renee Black.