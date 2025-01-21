LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a trial against A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend and could get a decades-long prison sentence if convicted.

The 36-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and his attorney has said he committed no crime.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, fashion mogul and actor is the longtime partner of Rihanna, and the two have two toddler sons together. It's not entirely clear whether Rihanna will appear to support him in court, but his attorney has suggested it's unlikely.

Rocky has been named one of the celebrity chairs of the Met Gala in May, and has a major role in a Spike Lee-directed film with Denzel Washington to be released soon after.