WorldDecember 17, 2024

A zoo elephant dies in Indonesia after being swept away in a river

GIANYAR, Indonesia (AP) — An elephant that lived at the zoo on Indonesia’s

FIRDIA LISNAWATI and EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press
Workers wait for heavy machines to evacuate the carcass of Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant from Bali Zoo that was found dead after being swept away by a flood on Monday, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Workers wait for heavy machines to evacuate the carcass of Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant from Bali Zoo that was found dead after being swept away by a flood on Monday, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GIANYAR, Indonesia (AP) — An elephant that lived at the zoo on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali was found dead on Tuesday after being swept away by a strong river current.

Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant was one of two being guided by a mahout to a holding area outside of the zoo grounds through a river on Monday afternoon. The activity was part of their daily routine of mental and physical stimulation.

The first elephant had made it across and Molly was in the river when the current suddenly increased due to heavy rain upstream, the zoo said in a statement.

“In this situation, Molly lost her balance and was swept away by the current,” it said. The mahout was uninjured.

A team from Bali Zoo and Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency conducted an intensive search. The dead elephant was found Tuesday morning in Cengceng river in Sukawati subdistrict in Gianyar district, Bali.

“The entire team at Bali Zoo is deeply saddened by the loss of Molly, a female elephant who has been an important part of our extended family. Molly was known to be a kind and friendly elephant," the zoo said.

"This was an unavoidable event, but we are committed to conducting a thorough evaluation of our operational procedures and risk mitigation measures, especially during the rainy season, to ensure the safety of all our animals in the future,” said Emma Chandra, the zoo's head of public relations.

Seasonal rains from around October through to March frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands.

Sumatran elephants are a critically endangered species and fewer than 700 remain on Sumatra island. This subspecies of the Asian elephant, one of two species of the largest mammal in the world, is protected under an Indonesian law on the conservation of biological natural resources and their ecosystems.

——

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

