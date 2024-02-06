OSLO, Norway (AP) — A tram derailed in downtown Oslo and plowed into a phone and computer shop on Tuesday, Norwegian police said, but the accident only left four people lightly injured.

There were about 20 people on the commuter train when it derailed off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares close to Oslo's main train station.

Witness Mohnsin Munir told Norwegian media that he saw the tram coming at high speed. It was supposed to make a left turn but derailed and continued straight ahead and into the shop.

Police said that the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. The driver was not identified.