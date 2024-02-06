All sections
WorldOctober 29, 2024

A tram derails and plows into a shop in the Norwegian capital but only 4 are lightly injured

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A tram derailed in downtown Oslo and plowed into a phone and computer shop on Tuesday, Norwegian police said, but the accident only left four people lightly injured.

AP News, Associated Press
People and rescuers gather at the scene where a tram derailed and crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
People and rescuers gather at the scene where a tram derailed and crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency workers at the scene of a derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Emergency workers at the scene of a derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A tram derailed in downtown Oslo and plowed into a phone and computer shop on Tuesday, Norwegian police said, but the accident only left four people lightly injured.

There were about 20 people on the commuter train when it derailed off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares close to Oslo's main train station.

Witness Mohnsin Munir told Norwegian media that he saw the tram coming at high speed. It was supposed to make a left turn but derailed and continued straight ahead and into the shop.

Police said that the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. The driver was not identified.

Images from the scene show that most of the first carriage of the tram had slammed into the shop. Police and the fire department said the crash had caused extensive damage in the shop.

The tram driver was among those injured. Police said everyone was treated at the scene but no one had serious injuries.

The cause of the accident was not immediately determined and police said they were waiting for members of the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority to arrive. The four-story building was later evacuated to check for structural damage.

Operator Sporveien runs the trams and the subway in Oslo. It says the tram system carries about 50 million passengers a year.

