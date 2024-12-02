WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official said Monday that he is leaning toward supporting an interest rate cut when the Fed meets in two weeks but that evidence of persistent inflation before then could cause him to change that view.

Speaking at George Washington University, Christopher Waller, a key member of the Fed's Board of Governors, said he was confident that inflation is headed lower and that the central bank will likely keep reducing its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans.

But he noted that there's a risk that inflation “may be getting stuck above” the Fed's 2% target, which would support an argument for keeping the Fed's rate unchanged this month.

“At present, I lean toward supporting a cut to the policy rate at our December meeting," Waller said in his remarks to a conference held by the American Institute for Economic Research. "But that decision will depend on whether data that we will receive before then surprises to the upside and alters my forecast for the path of inflation.”