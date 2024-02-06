RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — Jorge Bazán's family has lived on the U.S.-Mexico border for generations and voted for Democrats as long as he can remember.

He broke the family tradition this year and voted for Donald Trump because he doesn't trust the Democratic Party's economic policies.

““I think they forgot about the middle class,” said Bazán, who works for the utility company in Rio Grande City, seat of the most Hispanic county in the nation. “People are suffering right now. Everything's very expensive.”

The South Texas region — stretching from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley — has long been a Democratic stronghold. A slide toward Trump in 2020 rattled Democrats in the predominately Hispanic region, where for decades Republicans had often seldom bothered to even field candidates in local races. But few Democrats expected the dramatic realignment that happened Tuesday, when Trump entirely flipped several counties along the border, including Hidalgo and Cameron counties, the two most populous in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Starr County, where Bazán lives, voters just backed a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in a century. The predominantly Hispanic and working-class rural county, where the median household income of $36,000 is one of the lowest in the nation, gave Trump a 16 percentage-point victory margin over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s victory revealed working-class voters across the country shifting toward Republicans, including those on the Texas border, where many Democrats have long argued that Trump’s promised crackdowns on immigration would turn off voters.

“I was always a lifelong Democrat, but I decided to change to Republican with the political landscape that it is now,” said Luis Meza, a 32-year-old Starr County voter. “I felt that going Republican was the better choice, especially with the issues of immigration and everything like that that's going on.”

Meza said that he was initially against Trump but noticed too few changes under Biden to justify voting for Harris.

President Biden won Hidalgo County by less than half the margin that Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Since then, Republicans have invested millions of dollars to persuade predominantly Hispanic and working-class voters soured by Democratic policies.

A similar scenario played out in the state's three most competitive races in nearby counties. Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz claimed a decisive victory in the 15th Congressional District and in the two other races seasoned Democratic incumbents barely held on to their seats.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar narrowly escaped defeat against a political newcomer in the most competitive race of his two-decade long career. Cuellar, whose district includes Rio Grande City, was indicted this year on bribery charges for allegedly accepting $600,000 from a foreign company. His support for abortion restrictions makes him one of the most conservative Democrats in the House.