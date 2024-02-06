WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives already have a supermajority on the Supreme Court as a result of Donald Trump's presidency. If Trump wins a second term, the right side of the court could retain control for several more decades.

Justices Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74, are the two oldest members of the court. Either, or both, could consider stepping down knowing that Trump, a Republican, would nominate replacements who might be three decades younger.

“With President Trump and a Republican Senate, we could have a generation of conservative justices on the bench in the Supreme Court,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently wrote on X.

That’s exactly what worries Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive group Stand Up America. “The real key here is Trump prevention. If Trump wins again, he could solidify right-wing control of the Supreme Court for decades,” Harvey said.

Yet the nation's highest court has a lower profile than it did in the past two presidential campaigns. That's despite an early summer ruling on presidential immunity that insured that Trump would not have to stand trial before the Nov. 5 election on charges of interference in the 2020 election and other consequential decisions on abortion, guns, affirmative action and the environment.

Both Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden used the prospect of Supreme Court nominations, which require Senate confirmation, to reassure key constituencies on their way to the White House.

In 2016, Trump put out lists of potential Supreme Court nominees that helped secure the enthusiastic backing of social conservatives. Four years later, Biden went to South Carolina, with its large share of Black Democratic primary voters, and pledged to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Biden followed through on his promise when he chose Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022.

Trump's three nominees, Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, cemented the conservative majority that in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, among other major decisions.

That ruling, colloquially known as Dobbs, has led to abortion bans or severe restrictions in many Republican-led states. But it also has fueled voter anger that produced unexpected Democratic electoral success two years ago and put abortion access on the ballot in 10 states this year.