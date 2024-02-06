All sections
WorldOctober 3, 2024

A small town in central Thailand is mourning the 23 who died in a school bus fire

LAN SAK, Thailand (AP) — A small town in central Thailand prepared for a somber mass funeral Thursday for the 23 children and teachers who died in a horrific bus fire while on a school trip.

JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI, Associated Press
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officers carry a coffin of a bus fire victim as they arrive at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Officers carry a coffin of a bus fire victim as they arrive at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A monk leads a coffin procession containing the body of a victim of a bus fire as they arrive at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A monk leads a coffin procession containing the body of a victim of a bus fire as they arrive at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives of the bus fire victims pray at their coffins at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Relatives of the bus fire victims pray at their coffins at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Victims' relatives carry portraits of the victims of a bus fire in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives of victims in a bus fire carry portraits of the deceased in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Relatives of victims in a bus fire carry portraits of the deceased in a procession at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A grieving family member cries during the coffin procession for victims of a bus fire at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A grieving family member cries during the coffin procession for victims of a bus fire at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portraits of the bus fire victims are placed in front of their coffins at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Portraits of the bus fire victims are placed in front of their coffins at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A relative of the bus fire victims walks in front of their coffins at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A relative of the bus fire victims walks in front of their coffins at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak , Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives of the bus fire victims view their portraits at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Relatives of the bus fire victims view their portraits at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAN SAK, Thailand (AP) — A small town in central Thailand prepared for a somber mass funeral Thursday for the 23 children and teachers who died in a horrific bus fire while on a school trip.

Some residents and monks waited past midnight at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam, the Buddhist temple in Lan Sak town in Uthai Thani province, to receive the bodies of the dead returned from Bangkok. Also arriving back were relatives of the dead who went to the Thai capital to help identify the severely burned victims.

The school the children attended is on the temple grounds, a common location for schools in much of rural Thailand.

In the school’s assembly hall, florists came early to build a large display of white flowers in front of a line of coffins with portraits of the dead. An elderly woman wept in front of a photo of a 14-year-old boy before limping away, tears streaming down her face and and hands tightly clutching a black plastic bag. Relatives put food, snacks and beverages as offerings on top of the coffins — an act of respect symbolically sending nourishment and blessings to those who died.

The afternoon funeral was to be attended by the head of Thailand’s Privy Council as a representative of the royal family. King Maha Vajiralongkorn has declared a royal cremation ceremony will be held for the victims next week.

Six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high school students were on the bus that caught fire Tuesday on a highway in suburban Bangkok. It spread so quickly, only 22 were able to escape.

On social media, parents have expressed nervousness about sending children on school field trips as well as deep outrage about potential safety lapses.

Police were investigating whether the fire was caused by negligence and filed several initial charges against the driver, including reckless driving and failing to stop to help others.

Police have not determined the cause but say the driver told them a front tire malfunctioned and the vehicle then scraped a concrete highway barrier. The sparks from the friction might have set off highly flammable gas canisters on the bus, police said.

The bus had 11 gas canisters inside, but a permit to install only six. Many Thai vehicles use compressed natural gas for fuel.

The bus company owner had told public broadcaster ThaiPBS the gas cylinders had passed safety standards.

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport was implementing urgent inspections of all natural gas-fueled buses. The department also will upgrade its safety guidelines to require crisis management training for drivers and safety inspection when such vehicles are to be commissioned by schools, said Seksom Akraphand, the agency’s deputy director-general.

