SAO PAULO (AP) — A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo on Friday morning shortly after taking off from a nearby private airport, killing at least two of its passengers, the local firefighter corps said in a statement.

The plane went down in the busy Barra Funda neighborhood on the city's west side, near its downtown. A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, the firefighters' statement said. Both were receiving medical care.

A later statement said that four additional victims at the site were taken to hospitals in the area with minor injuries. Officials had no immediate information on the identities of the two fatalities.