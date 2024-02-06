The sense of Catholic unity didn’t last long. Less than a week after Vice President JD Vance shared the inauguration stage with a senior Catholic cardinal, Vance picked a fight with the top American leaders of his church.

The new vice president, a Catholic convert, accused the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops of resettling “illegal immigrants” in order to get federal funding. New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who gave the invocation shortly before Vance took his oath of office, denounced the remarks as “scurrilous” and “nasty.”

Vance has claimed that a concept from medieval Catholic theology — “ordo amoris” in Latin — justifies the Trump administration’s America-first immigration crackdown. He contended that the concept delineates a hierarchy of care — to family first, followed by neighbor, community, fellow citizens and lastly those elsewhere.

Several scholars say Vance is promoting a simplistic misreading of the concept and that Catholic teaching requires the helping of strangers in urgent need.

But Vance received support from others, particularly those in a largely Catholic movement he identifies with, known as postliberalism. It combines a social conservativism with a belief in using the power of the state to promote Christian values and build community. The movement's leading thinkers have advocated for precisely the sort of sweeping “regime change” underway in the Trump administration, cheering its largescale cuts to the federal agencies and workforces deemed antithetical to these goals.

The Catholic rift comes as leading bishops applauded some of the new Trump administration initiatives. Statements from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed executive orders supporting “ school choice," rolling back federal support for gender transitions and requiring foreign agencies receiving U.S. aid to certify that they don’t provide or promote abortion.

Catholic power shift in Washington

The change of administrations seems to mark a tectonic shift in Catholic power in Washington. Democrats Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi — liberal, Mass-attending Catholics who supported abortion rights, prompting some bishops to oppose their receiving Communion — are gone from the White House and House speaker’s chair, respectively.

Trump has nominated a leading conservative Catholic activist, Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, as Vatican ambassador — even as Pope Francis appointed a relatively progressive cardinal, Robert McElroy, as archbishop of Washington.

But Vance's blast at the bishops conference stung.

Vance called himself a “devout Catholic” who was disappointed bishops have “not been a good partner in common sense immigration enforcement.” He claimed they took $100 million "to help resettle illegal immigrants."

Dolan, on his SiriusXM show, called the statements harmful.

“That's just scurrilous, it's very nasty, and it's not true,” Dolan said. The bishops conference is one of 10 national U.S. organizations that resettle refugees, who have been legally brought to the country under decades-old policy until Trump paused the program. Dolan said government grants don't match expenses and are supplemented by private donations.

“You think we make money on it? We're losing it hand over fist,” Dolan said, adding that he hoped better from Vance in the future.

But Vance has stood by his “ordo amoris” justification for Trump's migration restrictions.

“You love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country,” Vance said on Fox News. “Then after that, you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world.” He claimed that the “far left” has inverted that.

What the 'ordo amoris' concept means

In a follow-up social-media skirmish, Vance urged people to Google “ordo amoris” or “order of love.”

On the concept, St. Augustine, an ancient theologian, said while everyone must love everyone equally, no finite person can help everybody and thus should particularly look after those with whom one has a "closer connection."

St. Thomas Aquinas, in the 13th century, agreed that people have a particular obligation to family and fellow citizens. But, he added, it also depends on circumstances: “In certain cases one ought, for instance, to succor a stranger, in extreme necessity, rather than one’s own father, if he is not in such urgent need."