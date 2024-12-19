All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An appeals court in Romania ruled Thursday that the human trafficking case against influencer

STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU, Associated Press
Andrew Tate, right, stands next to his brother Tristan, left, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrew Tate, right, stands next to his brother Tristan, left, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Tate, left, smiles next to his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrew Tate, left, smiles next to his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Tate, left, listens to his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrew Tate, left, listens to his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Tate looks at a mobile phone at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrew Tate looks at a mobile phone at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An appeals court in Romania ruled Thursday that the human trafficking case against influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women cannot go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors.

The ruling comes two years after Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristian Tate, 36, were arrested, along with the two women. The four are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, and Andrew also faces an additional rape charge.

The decision by the Bucharest Court of Appeal is a huge setback for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, but it does not mean the Tates and the two women walk free — the case has not been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

The court effectively returned case to the prosecutors, who can now bring forth new evidence to back up their charges, or amend and change the existing ones. In November, the same court gave prosecutors five days to amend their case file or withdraw it.

The request for the appeals court to review the case was made by Tate's defense team. His spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said the court's decision “confirms the lack of credible evidence or consistency in the accusations” by the prosecutors.

“The review revealed significant procedural flaws and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the investigative process, further undermining the credibility of the prosecution’s case,” she said.

Romanian prosecutors last year formally indicted the Tate brothers and the two Romanian women, and earlier this year, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but did not set a date. All four deny the allegation against them.

After Thursday's ruling, Andrew Tate said prosecutors “had years to build their case” and to “tear apart my life … and yet, they have nothing.”

“They threw me in jail, took my money, my cars, and every ounce of my freedom. They made me the biggest enemy on the streets, dragging my name through the dirt with accusations of the lowest, most vile deeds a man can be accused of,” he said.

“But I never broke,” he added.

In its November ruling, the appeals court ordered some evidence removed — including witness statements by two alleged victims and statements by the Tate brothers, deeming them inadmissible.

The same court also said it had identified multiple flaws in the prosecutors’ case, which had failed to adequately explain the charges against Andrew to one alleged female victim who is part of the case, and that the charges against the two female suspects were not properly presented.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Also, the indictment failed to specify the amounts related to the confiscation of assets in the case, it said.

The prosecutors did not immediately comment on Thursday's decision.

Eugen Vidineac, one of the Tate brothers’ lawyers, said the decision was “a significant legal victory” that “rightly determined that there is insufficient basis to proceed with the case.”

“This decision is a testament to the strength of our legal system and the integrity of its judges,” Vidineac said. “Let this serve as a warning to those who seek to weaponize falsehoods: Andrew and Tristan Tate will not be silenced, and neither will the truth.”

Andrew Tate, who has amassed more than 10 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

Meanwhile, a British court ruled on Wednesday that in a separate case against the Tate brothers, police can seize more than 2.6 million pounds ($3.3 million) to cover years of unpaid taxes from the pair.

Andrew Tate accused the U.K. government of “outright theft” for freezing his accounts and said it was “a coordinated attack on anyone who dares to challenge the system.”

In August, Romania's DIICOT launched a second case against the Tate brothers, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering. They have also denied those charges.

In March, the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a U.K. case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

After the Tate brothers’ initial arrest in December 2022, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest. They were later restricted to movement only in the Bucharest municipality and nearby Ilfov county, and then within Romania.

___

McGrath reported from Warwick, England.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery ou...
WorldDec. 19
Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in ...
WorldDec. 19
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US un...
WorldDec. 19
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
WorldDec. 19
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
Oklahoma man dies by lethal injection in the nation’s final execution of 2024
WorldDec. 19
Oklahoma man dies by lethal injection in the nation’s final execution of 2024
Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage's populist party, a move that could shake up UK politics
WorldDec. 19
Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage's populist party, a move that could shake up UK politics
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
WorldDec. 19
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
12-team college football playoff arrives after 100 years, a few billion dollars and many detours
WorldDec. 19
12-team college football playoff arrives after 100 years, a few billion dollars and many detours
Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court
WorldDec. 19
Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court
Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others
WorldDec. 19
Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others
The best Christmas movies for every mood
WorldDec. 19
The best Christmas movies for every mood
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy