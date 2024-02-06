JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — As dawn breaks through low clouds over the high desert, Sam Schultz drives along the knotted dirt roads near the U.S.-Mexico border, looking for migrants to help.

For more than a year now, Schultz, 69, has been been bringing food, water, warm blankets and more to the thousands of migrants he's found huddled in makeshift camps, waiting to be processed for asylum.

He got involved when the camps showed up just a few miles from his home, Jacumba Hot Springs, California, a sparsely populated area where the rugged terrain makes it hard for people to find sustenance or shelter. As a Christian and a Quaker, he believes he has a responsibility to care for the people around him, and he felt compelled to keep people from suffering.

“I’m just not going to stand for that,” Schultz said. "If it’s a place where I can do something about it. It’s really that simple.”

Starting in late October of 2023, Schultz figures he fed more than 400 people a day for 90 days straight. Since he started, Schultz said the effort has ballooned, with many volunteers and donations.