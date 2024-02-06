ATLANTA (AP) — A 25-year-old man who was found with a weapon while leaving the shooting scene at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday has been arrested and charged with a federal offense, authorities said.

A statement released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the man in custody as Jaquez Myrick of Montgomery and said he was found in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device. He faces a federal charge of possession of a machine gun.

It wasn’t immediately known if Myrick had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and the statement did not say whether Myrick was a student at Tuskegee University where the shooting occurred early Sunday as the historically Black university's 100th Homecoming Week was winding down.

The shooting left one person dead and injured 16 others, 12 of them wounded by gunfire. Authorities say an 18-year-old man who died was not a university student. But some of the injured were students.

The FBI joined the investigation and said it is seeking tips from the public, as well as any video witnesses might have. It set up a site online for people to upload video.

The shooting happened as the historically Black university’s 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. Tuskegee University announced that classes Monday have been canceled. Grief counselors will be available to help students in the university's chapel.

The parents of the victim were notified, and several of the injured were being treated at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, the university said in a statement.

An autopsy on the 18-year-old was planned at the state's forensic center in Montgomery, Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Tuskegee city's police chief, Patrick Mardis, said the injured included a female student who was shot in the stomach and a male student who was shot in the arm.

City police were responding to an unrelated double shooting off campus when officers got the call about the university shooting at the West Commons on-campus apartments, Mardis said.