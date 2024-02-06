All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

A one-day strike at 13 German airports, including the main hubs, brings most flights to a halt

BERLIN (AP) — A one-day strike by workers at 13

AP News, Associated Press
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A traveller watches an empty check in at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Police patrol along the deserted security checkpoint at Hamburg Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa/dpa via AP)
A woman sleeps on a bench in the check-in area of Terminal 2 at Munich Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
A display in Terminal 1 at Hamburg Airport, Germany shows that all departures have been canceled Monday, March 10, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
An airport employee sits in front of an empty check-in counter at Terminal 2 at Munich Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
The signs ""Passage prohibited"" can be seen at a check-in counter in Terminal 1 at Hamburg Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
The words "strike" and "canceled" are written on a display board in Terminal 2 at Munich Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Peter Kneffel/dpa/dpa via AP)
Crew members of an international airline walk through the almost deserted Terminal 1 at Hamburg Airport, Germany Monday, March 10, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
Flights are cancelled on a screen at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
BERLIN (AP) — A one-day strike by workers at 13 German airports, including the Frankfurt and Munich hubs and all the country's other main destinations, caused the cancelation of most flights on Monday.

The 24-hour walkout, which started at midnight, involves public-sector employees at the airports as well as ground and security staff.

At Frankfurt Airport, 1,054 of the day's 1,116 scheduled takeoffs and landings had been canceled, German news agency dpa reported, citing airport traffic management.

All of Berlin Airport's regular departures and arrivals were canceled, while Hamburg Airport said no departures would be possible. Cologne/Bonn Airport said there was no regular passenger service and Munich Airport advised travelers to expect a “greatly reduced flight schedule.”

The ver.di service workers union’s strike targeted the Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Duesseldorf, Dortmund, Cologne/Bonn, Leipzig/Halle, Stuttgart and Munich airports. At the smaller Weeze and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports, only security workers were called out.

The union announced the strike on Friday. But at Hamburg Airport, it added a short-notice walkout on Sunday to the strike on Monday, arguing that it must ensure the measure was effective.

The so-called “warning strike,” a common tactic in German wage negotiations, relates to two separate pay disputes: negotiations on a new pay and conditions contract for airport security workers, and a wider dispute over pay for employees of federal and municipal governments.

The latter already has led to walkouts at Cologne/Bonn, Duesseldorf, Hamburg and Munich airports. Pay talks in that dispute are due to resume on Friday, while the next round of talks for airport security workers is expected to start on March 26.

