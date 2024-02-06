A new cookbook ties healthy eating to good sleep

Anyone who has ever suffered in bed after eating three slices of pizza could surmise there is some relationship between food and sleep quality.

For Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the director of Columbia University’s Center of Excellence for Sleep and Circadian Research, years of studying the relationship confirmed it.

Data from large-scale population studies showed that eating a lot of saturated fat and simple carbohydrates made it harder to get deep, restorative sleep, she said. The inverse was also true. People who don’t get enough sleep, for example, were more likely to be obese.

“It’s a cycle of having poor sleep leading to poor dietary choices, and lower dietary quality that further propels poor sleep,” St-Onge said.

If bad food could keep you awake, she wondered, can good food help you sleep? Her research led to a new cookbook, “Eat Better, Sleep Better,” co-written with Kat Craddock, editor-in-chief of the food magazine Saveur.

St-Onge said the answer is yes. The book's recipes reflect her findings that people with high-fiber diets report better sleep, and the dishes rely heavily on what she called sleep-supporting ingredients.

Nuts, seeds and whole grains such as barley, buckwheat and kasha contain melatonin, a compound the body also produces naturally to regulate the circadian rhythm. Research suggests the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger and turmeric improve sleep quality, as do the phytochemicals in brightly colored fruits and vegetables like squash, cherries, bananas and beefsteak tomatoes, St-Onge said.

Besides the properties of particular ingredients, the combination of certain foods is key to encouraging your body to produce the hormones it needs to fall and stay sleep, she said. Tryptophan, for example, is an essential amino acid only found in food, but it requires nutrients such as magnesium, zinc and B vitamins to be converted into melatonin and serotonin.

St-Onge noted that people shouldn’t expect to fall dead asleep after loading up on certain ingredients at dinner. Food has to be processed, with chemical reactions transforming nutrients over time before they are absorbed.