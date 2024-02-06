All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

A mystery illness in Congo has killed more than 50 people hours after they felt sick

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An unknown illness first discovered in three children who ate a bat has rapidly killed more than 50 people in northwestern Congo over the past five weeks, health experts say.

JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
A hemorrhagic fever outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has left more than 50 people dead. (AP Graphic)
A hemorrhagic fever outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has left more than 50 people dead. (AP Graphic)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An unknown illness first discovered in three children who ate a bat has rapidly killed more than 50 people in northwestern Congo over the past five weeks, health experts say.

The interval between the onset of symptoms – which include fever, vomiting and internal bleeding – and death has been 48 hours in most cases and “that’s what’s really worrying,” said Serge Ngalebato, medical director of Bikoro Hospital, a regional monitoring center.

These “hemorrhagic fever” symptoms are commonly linked to known deadly viruses, such as Ebola, dengue, Marburg and yellow fever, but researchers have ruled these out based on tests of more than a dozen samples collected so far.

The latest disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo began on Jan. 21, with 419 cases recorded and 53 deaths.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The outbreak began in the village of Boloko after three children ate a bat and died within 48 hours, the Africa office of the World Health Organization said Monday.

There have long been concerns about diseases jumping from animals to humans in places where wild animals are popularly eaten. The number of such outbreaks in Africa has surged by more than 60% in the last decade, the WHO said in 2022.

After the second outbreak of the mystery disease began in the village of Bomate on Feb. 9, samples from 13 cases were sent to the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, for testing, the WHO said. All samples were negative for common hemorrhagic fever diseases, although some tested positive for malaria.

Last year, another mystery flu-like illness that killed dozens of people in another part of Congo was determined likely to be malaria.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets cover T...
WorldFeb. 25
A federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump’s effort to halt the...
WorldFeb. 25
Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work...
WorldFeb. 25
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with T...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Medics say 6 babies have died from the cold in Gaza as displaced people shelter in tents and rubble
WorldFeb. 25
Medics say 6 babies have died from the cold in Gaza as displaced people shelter in tents and rubble
Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE
WorldFeb. 25
Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
WorldFeb. 25
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
WorldFeb. 25
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
WorldFeb. 25
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction and death sentence
WorldFeb. 25
Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction and death sentence
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France after his arrest in Romania
WorldFeb. 25
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France after his arrest in Romania
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
WorldFeb. 25
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy