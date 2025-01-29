WASHINGTON (AP) — When Tulsi Gabbard returned to Washington from a clandestine sit-down with Syria’s then-president Bashar Assad eight years ago this month, she was greeted with a flurry of criticism.

Lawmakers and civil society groups chastised Gabbard, then a Hawaii congresswoman, for her meeting with an avowed U.S. adversary whose administration has been credibly accused of war crimes and major human rights abuses. A Republican congressman even called the meeting a “disgrace.”

At the time, Gabbard defended the trip by saying she had gone to try to find a peaceful resolution to a long and bloody conflict. But the details of what the pair discussed remain a mystery — dogging Gabbard to this day and has taken on new salience as rebels have swept Assad from power and President Donald Trump has nominated her to be the nation’s spy chief.

Gabbard can afford to only lose votes from three Republican senators if all Democrats oppose her nomination. Several GOP lawmakers have refused to say how they will vote. Echoing other Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham told NBC's “Meet the Press" over the weekend that he needed to see how Gabbard handled her confirmation hearing, slated for Thursday, before making a decision. Among the top questions Graham wants answered: “Why did you go to Syria? What did you do regarding Assad?"

A key moment in Gabbard’s eight-year stint on Capitol Hill, the Assad sit-down also provides insights into the nominee’s worldview and is emblematic of an unorthodox and iconoclastic approach to politics that has fueled her rise from progressive favorite to one of Trump’s most vocal defenders in the 2024 campaign. Since arriving in Washington in 2013 as a Democratic legislator representing Hawaii, Gabbard has routinely staked out foreign policy and national security positions that put her on the opposite side of every presidential administration, including Trump’s.

Bipartisan questions about Gabbard and trip

Lawmakers of both parties have said Gabbard's meeting with Assad raises questions about the judgment and worldview of someone tapped to be Trump’s director of national intelligence. Trump and his allies have brushed off criticism of Gabbard’s face-to-face with Assad. “I met with Putin. I met with President Xi of China. I met with Kim Jong-un twice. Does that mean that I can’t be president?” Trump said on NBC in December, adding that Gabbard is a “highly respected person.”

Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for the Trump transition, said the trip was approved by the House ethics panel at the time, included debriefings with top U.S. officials and congressional leaders upon her return, and has generated very little interest from senators in the nominee’s private meetings on Capitol Hill.

But those who study national security issues say there has never been as enigmatic a choice for the post as Gabbard.

And it’s not just about her trip to Syria. Among her most controversial positions: She’s called for pardoning intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked numerous highly classified programs in 2013, and she has advocated unwinding key intelligence programs that spy agencies have come to rely on. (A transition spokeswoman says she’s changed her position on the intelligence law.)

Critics over the years have accused her of taking stances sympathetic to Russia. And she has advocated against the prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, a bête noir of the U.S. spy agencies for more than a decade who ran an organization that Trump's former CIA director Mike Pompeo called a “hostile intelligence service.” Assange pleaded guilty last year to publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with federal prosecutors that secured his release, ended his high-profile case, and allowed him to avoid prison time in the U.S.

“She’s a highly unusual choice to be director of national intelligence,” Jamil N. Jaffer, executive director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University and a former senior Capitol Hill staffer and Bush administration official.

“President Trump has nominated a bunch of people that are mainstream and will get through because nobody’s going to object to them,” Jaffer said. “Then there’s a few that leave you scratching your head.”

Gabbard’s rise

A combat veteran and a one-time rising star in the Democratic Party and a progressive darling, Gabbard has drifted rightward and found common cause with Trump and other populist figures in his political orbit.

One of the throughlines in Gabbard’s career is her skepticism about the wisdom of using U.S. power abroad. That view has won her plaudits in certain circles on both the progressive left and Trump’s MAGA base, amid a roiling debate in both political parties over whether the U.S. should play a leadership role in global affairs or look more inward.

Gabbard came to Congress in 2013, just as the Syria conflict took center-stage in U.S. foreign policy. The conflict grew out of the regional Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 but unlike some of the other authoritarian governments in the region, the Assad regime clung to power with assistance from Iran and Russia.

Over time, Gabbard would transition from questioning the wisdom or legality of certain aspects of U.S.-Syria policy to questioning the facts being presented to the public.

In 2015, Gabbard was part of a congressional trip led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to the Turkish-Syrian border to see the impact of the war. As part of that trip, they visited Gaziantep, where civilians from Syria were receiving medical treatment across the border in Turkey.