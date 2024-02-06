All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 27, 2024

A misspelled memorial to the Brontë sisters gets its dots back at last

LONDON (AP) — With a few daubs of a paintbrush, the Brontë sisters have got their dots back.

AP News, Associated Press
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Conservator Lucy Ackland adds the finishing touches to the memorial to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey in London, England, Thursday Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — With a few daubs of a paintbrush, the Brontë sisters have got their dots back.

More than eight decades after it was installed, a memorial to the three 19th-century sibling novelists in London’s Westminster Abbey was amended Thursday to restore the diaereses – the two dots over the e in their surname.

The dots — which indicate that the name is pronounced “brontay” rather than “bront” — were omitted when the stone tablet commemorating Charlotte, Emily and Anne was erected in the abbey’s Poets’ Corner in October 1939, just after the outbreak of World War II.

They were restored after Brontë historian Sharon Wright, editor of the Brontë Society Gazette, raised the issue with Dean of Westminster David Hoyle. The abbey asked its stonemason to tap in the dots and its conservator to paint them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There’s no paper record for anyone complaining about this or mentioning this, so I just wanted to put it right, really,” Wright said. “These three Yorkshire women deserve their place here, but they also deserve to have their name spelled correctly.”

It’s believed the writers’ Irish father Patrick changed the spelling of his surname from Brunty or Prunty when he went to university in England.

Raised on the wild Yorkshire moors, all three sisters died before they were 40, leaving enduring novels including Charlotte’s “Jane Eyre,” Emily’s “Wuthering Heights” and Anne’s “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

Rebecca Yorke, director of the Brontë Society, welcomed the restoration.

“As the Brontës and their work are loved and respected all over the world, it’s entirely appropriate that their name is spelled correctly on their memorial,” she said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy