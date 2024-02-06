A melodic greeting between women in Burundi is at risk of being lost

NGOZI, Burundi (AP) — The hug between the two women looked like it would last forever. A spirited 85-year-old had embraced a younger woman she hadn’t seen for months, and she chanted a number of questions in the peculiar yodeling routine of her ancestors.

How are you? How is your husband? How are the kids? How are your cows? Are you on good terms with your neighbors?

And so on.

Prudencienne Namukobwa paused in the melody to allow the younger woman's rhythmic affirmation, a pattern she has mastered over the decades.

“Ego,” Emelyne Nzeyimana replied over and over in the local Kirundi language. “Yes.”

A group of neighbors watched in amazement. Many were seeing their first performance of the traditional form of musical greeting, known to Burundians as akazehe. It is performed exclusively by women on a range of occasions.

But akazehe is fading, despite its unique status in this central African country that is better known for its world-famous percussionists. That's according to cultural officials, teachers and others who say the practice is worth preserving.

They cited the threat from public health measures that discourage unnecessary contact during disease outbreaks, in addition to the perceived failure to promote akazehe among school-going youth.

Among young Burundians, it is hard to find people who know what akazehe means and even harder to find someone who can perform it.

“At a certain time, unfortunately, it was abandoned,” said Sandrine Kitonze, a culture advisor in the office of the governor of Ngozi province.

She said akazehe and its minutes-long embrace "made you feel that the person who greets you loves you.”

Some academics have noted akazehe’s potential role in fostering social cohesion in Burundi, which is now largely peaceful after a period of deadly civil war followed by political instability.

Annonciate Baragahorana, a teacher in the province of Bujumbura, which includes the commercial capital, told The Associated Press that while she was not born in a place where akazehe was widely practiced, she was astonished as a young girl when women embraced and addressed her in the polyphonic way during visits to other regions.

“The women who often did this lived in the central plateau provinces. When we went there during the holidays, a woman from the interior of the country kissed you strongly while wishing you wonders and she hugged you for a long time,” she said with a chuckle. “I wanted her to finish quickly, even if it was sweet words to hear.”