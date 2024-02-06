LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.

Brandon Durham called 911 early Nov. 12, saying he was hiding with his 15-year-old daughter after someone broke into his home, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said.

Durham is heard pleading with the dispatcher to “send someone ASAP" in audio recordings obtained this week by KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

Koren identified the officer who shot Durham as Alexander Bookman, 26.

Bookman was one of the first officers to arrive and kicked in the front door. Koren said the officer found Durham in a hallway struggling over a knife with the intruder.

In a short clip of body camera video released by police, the officer yells for them to drop the knife, then fires one round. Durham and the intruder both fall to the floor, then the officer moves closer and fires five more rounds while standing over them, the video shows.

Durham, 43, died in his home.