WorldNovember 18, 2024

A makeshift memorial grows in Ukraine’s capital after 1,000 days of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion, this was an ordinary green lawn in the heart of Ukraine’s capital. Tourists would visit to take photos, and locals would stroll there on weekends.

HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press
A combo of images showing at top, a couple riding a scooter in front of a handful of flags honoring fallen soldiers near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022 and below a woman looking at the same memorial over two years later on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Natacha Pisarenko)
A combo of images showing at top, a couple riding a scooter in front of a handful of flags honoring fallen soldiers near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022 and below a woman looking at the same memorial over two years later on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple rides a scooter in front of flags honoring soldiers killed fighting Russian troops in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A couple rides a scooter in front of flags honoring soldiers killed fighting Russian troops in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian flags to honor soldiers killed fighting Russian troops, are placed on the grass in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian flags to honor soldiers killed fighting Russian troops, are placed on the grass in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flags wave at the memorial site for those killed during the war, in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Flags wave at the memorial site for those killed during the war, in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman places a Ukrainian flag at a memorial for those killed during the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman places a Ukrainian flag at a memorial for those killed during the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman takes a picture at the memorial for those killed during the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman takes a picture at the memorial for those killed during the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cleaner sweeps a sidewalk in front of a memorial site honoring people killed in the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A cleaner sweeps a sidewalk in front of a memorial site honoring people killed in the war in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Polish Army veteran Slawomir Wysocki, 50, places the country's flag at a memorial site in Independence Square Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to honor a Polish paramedic killed in Ukraine's war against Russia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Polish Army veteran Slawomir Wysocki, 50, places the country's flag at a memorial site in Independence Square Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to honor a Polish paramedic killed in Ukraine's war against Russia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman reacts during the All-National minute of silence in commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country's war against Russia in Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
A woman reacts during the All-National minute of silence in commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country's war against Russia in Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People place Ukrainian flags in memory of civilians killed during the war at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People place Ukrainian flags in memory of civilians killed during the war at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow coats the photograph of a fallen Ukrainian serviceman in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Snow coats the photograph of a fallen Ukrainian serviceman in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child holds a balloon while looking at a memorial for soldiers who perished in the war in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A child holds a balloon while looking at a memorial for soldiers who perished in the war in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two woman look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of civilians and soldiers killed during the war at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Two woman look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of civilians and soldiers killed during the war at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian service men stand next to Ukrainian flags and photographs placed in memory of civilians and soldiers killed during the war, at the Independence square in central Kyiv, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ukrainian service men stand next to Ukrainian flags and photographs placed in memory of civilians and soldiers killed during the war, at the Independence square in central Kyiv, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers put in order the site of an improvised memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Volunteers put in order the site of an improvised memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian soldier installs a small national flag on a grassed area at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to commemorate his fellow soldier killed in a battle with the Russian troops . (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier installs a small national flag on a grassed area at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to commemorate his fellow soldier killed in a battle with the Russian troops . (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers put in order the site of an improvised memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Volunteers put in order the site of an improvised memorial to fallen soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion, this was an ordinary green lawn in the heart of Ukraine’s capital. Tourists would visit to take photos, and locals would stroll there on weekends.

But 1,000 days of war have transformed it into a makeshift memorial, dotted with blue-and-yellow flags — each honoring a soldier who died fighting Russia. Many were volunteers who left their civilian lives behind to answer to defend their country.

Their loved ones, left alone with grief, hope their sacrifices won’t be forgotten. They plant small, simple flags, hand-marked with the names and dates they died. Over time, the flags have multiplied, fluttering in the wind as the seasons change and the war drags on.

“I put it so that someone might pass by and see that this person once lived and gave their life for us,” said Svitlana Kirichenko, who traveled from Cherkasy to replace the weathered flag she had planted over a year ago in honor of her son, who died fighting. She carefully placed a new one in its place.

“So we can live peacefully among our own people, and not have Russians dictate how we should live and what to do.”

Associated Press archives show that the first flags appeared on the lawn in May of the war’s first year, shortly after Russian forces withdrew from the Kyiv region and the capital was no longer under the threat of occupation. Photos from that time show dozens of flags neatly arranged in rows across the grassy field.

As the war continued, the place has transformed. The grass has faded away, replaced by well-worn paths resembling those in a cemetery, winding through thousands of flags. Among them, many portraits have appeared — brought by relative — showing confident, smiling faces in military uniforms.

Svitlana Kanevska, cloaked in a black hood against the drizzly autumn rain, bent over a portrait of her boyfriend, Serhii Ivanytskyi, who had died months earlier in eastern Ukraine. The photo — a selfie he had sent her during one of their chats — showed him standing in a sunlit Ukrainian field. Kanevska carefully wiped droplets from the image.

Since Serhii joined the army early in the war, their time together had been scarce, mostly confined to messages. He kept his location and activities hidden, and their conversations centered largely on love.

Last December, during a brief leave in Kyiv, they passed by this very memorial. “He said he felt so sorry for the guys,” Kanevska recalled. He was killed in the summer of 2024.

“You feel so much pain that you don’t know where to go or what to do,” she said. That’s what brought her here months ago, to place his flag and photo among the countless others. Kanevska, who works nearby, often visits to mourn.

She’s not alone. The place is strewn with fresh and dried flowers, a concentration of grief and an epicenter of Ukrainian history. Independence Square, after all, has long been the heart of Ukraine’s revolutions. For many, it is the only fitting place for their loved ones to be remembered.

City authorities have no control over this memorial. It was created by people themselves, driven by a deep need to honor their fallen in the absence of an official government memorial.

Soldiers and families come here to sit for long stretches, gazing quietly into the distance. New flags are added almost daily.

Nearby, funeral ceremonies take place almost every day, followed by moments of silence. Passersby stop, kneel and observe in quiet reverence. But soon, life in the capital moves on, returning to its usual pace.

The memorial keeps growing with each passing day, a reminder of the price Ukraine pays for its freedom.

“If someone thinks of him, it brings him light where he is. He knows he hasn’t been forgotten,” said Andrii Pedychenko, who came to the memorial to put a new flag for his friend who was killed in action about one year ago. “Each flag is a tragedy. And it reminds us that this is just a small piece because there wouldn’t be enough space here for everyone.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

