A list of mass killings in the United States this year

The latest mass killing in the U.S. was reported early Monday inside a home southeast of Seattle, where five people were found dead and a teenager was taken into custody.

It was the country’s 32nd mass killing this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

The Washington state shooting appeared to involve members of a family at a home in the rural community of Fall City, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said at a briefing. Deputies found the bodies of two adults and three young teenagers and took one teen into custody, Mellis said. Another teen who had been hurt was taken to a hospital. Officials didn’t yet know how they were related.

At least 140 people have died this year in mass killings, which are defined as cases in which four or more people die within a 24-hour period, not including the killer — the same definition used by the FBI.

Last year ended with 217 deaths from 42 mass killings in the U.S., making 2023 one of the deadliest years on record.

Here is a look at other U.S. mass killings this year:

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA: Sept. 21

Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured outside a nightspot in what police described as a targeted “hit” by multiple shooters. Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. A vehicle pulled up and “multiple shooters” got out and began firing, then fled, he said.

WINDER, GEORGIA: Sept. 4

Two students and two teachers were killed at Apalachee High School northeast of Atlanta, and another teacher and eight other students were injured. A 14-year-old student has been charged as an adult with murder. Authorities also charged his father with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children, saying he gave his son access to the rifle used in the shootings.

FOREST PARK, ILLINOIS: Sept. 2

Four people sleeping on a Chicago-area train were fatally shot on Labor Day morning. Police were called to a Chicago Transit Authority station just outside the city. A 30-year-old man was arrested. The victims were a woman and three men. A motive wasn't immediately disclosed.

IRONDEQUOIT, NEW YORK.: Aug. 31

Four people were found dead after firefighters extinguished multiple blazes at a home in upstate New York, though authorities said they likely were killed by something else. Firefighters found the bodies of two adults, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

SYOSSET, NEW YORK: Aug. 25

Police said a man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four family members before taking his own life. The shooting occurred three days after his mother's funeral.

DALTON, GEORGIA: Aug. 24

Four males, ages 17 to 21, were shot to death at a park. A teenager was charged with murder in what police said was a robbery that turned violent. Multiple weapons were involved.

PLANT CITY, FLORIDA: July 31

Police said an intentional fire killed four people near Tampa. A 25-year-old man who lived in the house was charged with murder while engaged in arson. Three dogs also died.

NEW YORK CITY: July 19

A grandmother, a mother and her two children, ages 5 and 4, were fatally stabbed at an apartment in Brooklyn. A 24-year-old man who knew the four was arrested.

WEST BLOCTON, ALABAMA: July 18

A man was charged with killing his wife and four children, ages 2 to 9, in a rural community in Bibb County. The man didn't say anything about a motive when taken into custody. “Even seasoned officers told me it is the worst thing they’ve ever seen,” Sheriff Jody Wade said.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA: July 13

The victims were shot at a nightclub. One man died on a sidewalk while two women were killed inside the club. Another man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators believed some shots were fired from outside the club.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA: July 10

Police arrested a man in the shootings of his wife, two children and his wife's parents in the San Francisco Bay area. The man's father-in-law went to a neighbor for help and spoke to police before he died.

FLORENCE, KENTUCKY: July 6

A birthday party turned deadly in the wee hours when four people were shot. The 21-year-old suspected gunman crashed his car in a ditch during a police chase and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: June 24

A 48-year-old man barred from possessing guns because of a criminal record killed himself after fatally shooting five people, police said. The violence began after the man had an argument with a former girlfriend. The victims at the apartment complex included a neighbor who tried to help and the neighbor's mother and grandmother.

FORDYCE, ARKANSAS: June 21

A 44-year-old man shot people in the parking lot before shooting more inside the Mad Butcher grocery store, killing four. Police said he did not appear to have a connection to the victims. The shooting occurred in the middle of the day in Fordyce, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Little Rock.