MEXICO CITY (AP) — Karolina Long Tain González Rodríguez plops another corn cake into the piping hot oil of a large pan. As she grabs a set of tongs to flip them one by one, she yells across the kitchen realizing she’s pressed for time.

“We open in 15 minutes!” she shouts over the cumbia music playing in the background.

At Casa Lleca, an LGBTQ+ shelter in Mexico City’s Peralvillo neighborhood, a community kitchen was founded two months ago to provide employment opportunities to transgender women — and serve surrounding residents in the area.

As González, 36, reaches over for more of the corn cakes to fry, Thalia Trejo busies herself stuffing shredded pork into small masses of dough. While they've only worked together for a short time, González says she runs a kitchen based on mutual respect and communication.

“We know how to talk to each other… and we know how to find a solution. We’re a really united trans community, we’re really understanding,” she said.

The community kitchen was born after Casa Lleca received approval from city authorities to open through a social welfare program, as many trans women in the shelter were having trouble finding work.

Casa Lleca's founder and human rights activist Victoria Sámano, 30, had brought up the idea to González, who came from a culinary background.

“She (Victoria) saw the opportunity to employ our friends who arrived unhoused and gave them dignified work,” González said.

Much of the funding for the kitchen came from the women themselves, who purchased appliances, chairs and tables to create an authentic dining experience.

González, a native of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, arrived at Casa Lleca seven months ago seeking refuge and a fresh start as a trans woman. She had studied cooking in middle and high school, but then dropped out, and after working in a kitchen in Oaxaca, she left for Mexico City to begin her transition.

Once in the capital, she was recommended to a plastic surgeon who gave her faulty breast implants and, after one of them ruptured, he refused to give her a warranty — or operate her again.

That's when she said her life began to spiral.

“I acquired lots of bad vices, lots of bad habits, and that took me to a lot of dark places,” she recalled. “But God always has a plan for us.”

When she arrived at Casa Lleca, things began to turn around.

Sámano approached her after noticing her active involvement in the shelter and strong work ethic. She thought González could be a good fit to lead the kitchen. Along with her other helpers, González runs a tight crew. All kitchen employees are up by 7 a.m. to bathe and drink coffee. They start cooking at 8:30 a.m. and prepare for customers’ arrival at 1 p.m.